Juvenile Insurance Industry 2019: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, China Life Insurance, MetLife, PingAn and more…

Juvenile Insurance Market



Juvenile Insurance insures the life of a child (generally under age 18). Juvenile life insurance is lasting extra security that guarantees the life of a kid (for the most part under age 18). It is a money related arranging instrument that furnishes a duty advantaged reserve funds vehicle with potential for a lifetime of advantages. In 2018, the global Juvenile Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Juvenile Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Juvenile Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

Assicurazioni Generali

China Life Insurance

MetLife

PingAn

AXA

Sumitomo Life Insurance

Aegon

Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance

CPIC

Aviva

Munich Re Group

Zurich Financial Services

Nippon Life Insurance

Gerber Life Insurance

AIG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Term Child Life Insurance

Permanent Child Life Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

<10 Years Old

10~18 Years Old

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Juvenile Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Juvenile Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



