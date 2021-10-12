Mechanical Explosion Proof Equipment 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 3.47% and Forecast to 2022
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mechanical explosion proof equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations and replacement services market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Mechanical Explosion Proof Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• BARTEC
• Emerson
• Hawke International
• MHE-Demag
• WEG
Other prominent vendors
• Warom Technology
• ADSI Industries
• Baumer
• Parker
• Miretti
• Eaton
• Moog
• Curtiss-Wright
• WISKA
Market driver
• Increase in adoption of explosion proof equipment for safety
Market challenge
• Price of raw materials
Market trend
• Automatic shut-off valves
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by type
• Market overview
• Global mechanical explosion proof equipment market by spark arrestors
• Global mechanical explosion proof equipment market by cable glands
• Global mechanical explosion proof equipment market by actuators
• Global mechanical explosion proof equipment market by solenoid valves
• Global mechanical explosion proof equipment market by couplings
• Global mechanical explosion proof equipment market by compressors
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Market overview
• Global mechanical explosion proofing equipment market in automotive industry
• Global mechanical explosion proof equipment market in oil and gas industry
• Global mechanical explosion proof equipment market in power industry
• Global mechanical explosion proof equipment market in mining industry
• Global mechanical explosion proof equipment market in others
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• Mechanical explosion proof equipment market in Americas
• Mechanical explosion proof equipment market in EMEA
• Mechanical explosion proof equipment market in APAC
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Automatic shut-off valves
• Maintenance of pressure tanks
• Housekeeping in the industrial workplace
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competition overview
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
• BARTEC
• Emerson
• Hawke International
• MHE-Demag
• WEG
• Other prominent vendors
..…..Continued
