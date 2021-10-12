Medical Vacuum Systems Market Outlook Report 2019 to 2027 – Global Industry Share, Growth Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, Technology, Application, End User and Region

Vacuum systems are an essential part for medical gases in healthcare facilities. The medical vacuum systems are safe systems which are used to provide sufficient flow of gas or vacuum, remove unwanted gases and fluids and provide the required pressure. The major source of vacuum is a pump that is typically located in the basement of the building. Pumps are able to provide high flows, and constant, uninterrupted negative pressure.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

2. Air Techniques

3. Busch Group

4. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

5. Atlas Copco AB

6. ZOLL Medical Corporation

7. ConvaTec Inc.

8. Gardner Denver, Inc.

9. Laerdal Medical

10. INTEGRA Biosciences AG

The medical vacuum systems market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as, rise in the prevalence of chronic & infectious diseases, growing technological advancements in vacuum systems and stringent regulatory frameworks mandating the use of vacuum systems,. However, the increasing number of target surgical procedures across major markets, and the rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the medical vacuum systems market.

The “Global Medical Vacuum Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of medical vacuum systems market with detailed market segmentation by product type, technology, application, end user and geography. The global medical vacuum systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading medical vacuum systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global medical vacuum systems market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application, and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as, standalone vacuum systems, centralized vacuum systems, portable & compact vacuum systems, and accessories. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as, oil-sealed rotary vane technology, dry rotary vane technology, dry claw vacuum pump technology, oil-sealed liquid ring technology, and water-sealed liquid ring technology. The global medical vacuum systems market is categorized on the basis of application as, therapeutic applications, pharma-biotech manufacturing, diagnostic applications, and research applications. Based on the end user, the global medical vacuum systems market is classified as, hospitals, surgical centers, and ambulatory care centers, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers and research laboratories and academic institutes.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global medical vacuum systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The medical vacuum systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting medical vacuum systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the medical vacuum systems market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the medical vacuum systems market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from medical vacuum systems market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for medical vacuum systems market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the medical vacuum systems market.

The report also includes the profiles of key medical vacuum systems market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Medical Vacuum Systems Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Medical Vacuum Systems Market – By Technology

1.3.3 Medical Vacuum Systems Market – By Application

1.3.4 Medical Vacuum Systems Market – By End User

1.3.5 Medical Vacuum Systems Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MEDICAL VACUUM SYSTEMS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. MEDICAL VACUUM SYSTEMS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

