MMO Games Market Demand, Trend, Latest Innovations & Application Analysis and Industry Growth Forecast from 2018 To 2025| Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts (EA), Giant Interactive Group, NCSOFT Corporation, Ankama

Global MMO Game market is expected to grow from US$ 10.32 billion in 2015 to US$ 26.65 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2015 and 2025.

Massively Multiple Online Gaming (MMOG) has been also witnessing this market trend that uses game design strategies to optimize user engagements. This is popularly known as Gamification. The emergence of gamification has led to creation of virtual world for the gamers where they get virtual economy, trade, currency and real time situations to deal with. With the help of gamification the developers successfully keep the players engaged into the game and also encourages them to spend more real money in order to receive the benefits over the games. This strategy has also facilitated the MMO game developers and publishers to generate more revenue by retaining old players along with attracting other people to get involve into these games.

The MMO Game market report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by genre, platform and revenue model. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By revenue model free-to-play gaming market accounted for the largest share of the MMOG market in 2015; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Top Companies profiled in this report includes,

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Electronic Arts (EA)

Giant Interactive Group Inc.

NCSOFT Corporation

Ankama, NEXON Co., Ltd.

Gamigo AG

Tencent Holdings Limited

Jagex Games Studio

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

Companies like Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts are massively participating in media and promotional events that are further leading to growth in awareness and consumption of the games. Some of the other factors impacting the growth of this market are growth in development of hardware platforms like PlayStation, XBOX360 and Wii U. Emerging gamification and virtual currency are also some of the factors influencing the growth of MMO Game market during the forecast period.

The MMO Game market report aims to provide an overview of global MMO Games market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current MMO Game market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The MMO Game market report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

