Mobile Mapping Systems Market Trends, Competitive Growth Overview and Forecast to 2025 | Google, Microsoft, Apple, Ericsson, Mapquest, Trimble Navigation, Telecommunications System

Mobile Mapping Systems is a multi-sensor system used to collect geospatial data that consists of three major components: a control unit, remote mapping sensors and navigation or positioning sensors. The control unit operates as the brain of the system and it is used to integrate the acquired data of geometric or position information. The geospatial data is collected from a mobile vehicle, airplanes, mobile marine vessels on which all the sensors are integrated or mounted. It being mounted on a platform, is used to calculate the trajectory effectively and the output is generated. The output of the mobile mapping systems includes GIS data, geo spatial images & video and digital maps. The mapping sensors include either photographic, radar, laser or LiDAR systems.

Key players of Mobile Mapping Systems Market:

Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Inc., Foursquare Labs, Inc., Ericsson, Tomtom NV, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Telecommunications System, Inc., Qualcomm Atheros, Inc. and Mapquest, Inc. among the others.

Mobile Mapping is positively developing as the most ideal method to collect data and generate accurate 3-D models that can be used in various applications by various industry verticals. The increasing use of mobile devices that provide with mapping and navigation technologies is the primary driver for the growth in the demand for this market. The need for accurate but time & cost saving methods to generate data, the need to produce substantial data for 3D modelling and LiDAR technology and the increasing awareness regarding inventory and asset management has led to the growth in demand for this market. Also, with the marked infrastructural development of telecommunication networks coupled with availability of relatively cheaper portable sensors, mobile mapping has become more vibrant.

The Mobile Mapping Systems Market has been segmented by end user industry into healthcare, automobile, transportation & logistics, Government & public sector, video entertainment, real estate, travel & hospitality and construction. Also, Mobile Mapping Systems Market has been segmented by user types into individual and enterprises. Based on services, this market is also segmented into Location-based services, Location-based search, 3D Mapping, Indoor Mapping and Licensing Subscription & Support.

Mobile Mapping Systems Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. Despite the growing trends of mobile mapping, there are certain limiting factors to this market. Apprehensions about the security and privacy of the data generated is the primary restraining factor that has refrained many organizations from adopting this technology. The other factor that has mitigated the growth of this market is the lack of awareness about the technology and its applications. Proper awareness about the features, advantages and benefits of mobile mapping technology will foster the growth in developing regions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Mobile Mapping Systems Market from 2018 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Mobile Mapping Systems Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2018 – 2025. Forecast and analysis of Mobile Mapping Systems Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Mobile Mapping Systems Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

