OIL AND GAS PROJECT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH AND FORECAST TO 2025

Oil & gas project management software is an advanced version of software designed and developed to help oil & gas companies to optimize resources and track milestones for expansion into new markets, capital investments, production activities, or large exploration. It has become a necessity among oil & gas companies due to the complexity of their operations. The types of software can be integrated with oil and gas asset management, maintenance projects, back office, and accounting solutions to allocate, calculate, and manage project costs.

The global oil and gas project management software market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to growth in need to simplify complexity of operations in oil & gas industry and cost-effective benefits of project management software in various activities such as planning, implementation, monitoring, evaluation, and reporting of the projects.

This report focuses on the global Oil and Gas Project Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil and Gas Project Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Deltek

EcoSys Management

Oracle Corporation

LiquidFrameworks

SAP

Penta Technologies

Siemens

IBM Corporation

InEight

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Asset Management

Scheduling

Inventory Management

Costing

Analytics

Contract Management

Maintenance

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Upstream

Mid & Downstream

On-shore

Off-shore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Asset Management

1.4.3 Scheduling

1.4.4 Inventory Management

1.4.5 Costing

1.4.6 Analytics

1.4.7 Contract Management

1.4.8 Maintenance

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Upstream

1.5.3 Mid & Downstream

1.5.4 On-shore

1.5.5 Off-shore

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market Size

2.2 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Project Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Project Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Oil and Gas Project Management Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Oil and Gas Project Management Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Deltek

12.1.1 Deltek Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 Deltek Revenue in Oil and Gas Project Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Deltek Recent Development

12.2 EcoSys Management

12.2.1 EcoSys Management Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 EcoSys Management Revenue in Oil and Gas Project Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 EcoSys Management Recent Development

12.3 Oracle Corporation

12.3.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Oil and Gas Project Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.4 LiquidFrameworks

12.4.1 LiquidFrameworks Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 LiquidFrameworks Revenue in Oil and Gas Project Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 LiquidFrameworks Recent Development

12.5 SAP

12.5.1 SAP Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Oil and Gas Project Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 SAP Recent Development

12.6 Penta Technologies

12.6.1 Penta Technologies Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Introduction

12.6.4 Penta Technologies Revenue in Oil and Gas Project Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Penta Technologies Recent Development

12.7 Siemens

12.7.1 Siemens Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Oil and Gas Project Management Software Introduction

12.7.4 Siemens Revenue in Oil and Gas Project Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Siemens Recent Development

Continued…..

