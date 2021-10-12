Patient Portal Market Future Technological Advancement and Growth Analysis with Top Key Players 2025- eClinicalWorks, CureMD, Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems, Greenway Health, Medfusion, Epic Corporation

Patient Portal is an online website which helps to maintain the data of patients. Medical practitioners, patients, and pharmacists have access to this portal at any time and place. These portals allow patients to look into numerous data points which include physician notes, lab results, their health histories, immunizations, and discharge reviews. Patient portals are helpful at the time of emergency when a patient is unconscious & for routine check-ups; and reduces the time of the patient & the physician. Adoption of patient portal solutions among healthcare providers, acceptance of patient-centric approach by healthcare payers & providers, growing usage of EHR solutions is expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, growing focus on value-based medicine and cloud-based patient portal solutions are expected to provide opportunity for the growth of patient portal market during the forecast period.

Patient portal is a web-based access point that is connected with the electronic health records (EHR) systems or access points, which is focused on patient’s access to health records and they can share their health information and communicate remotely. These allow patients to look into various data points, including physician notes, lab results, their health histories and immunizations discharge reviews. Some portals allow patients to check medical history data and view demographic. Patients can also check real-time results and updates on some of the patient portal depending upon the portal vendors and the healthcare facility. Patient can easily pay their bills, schedule doctor’s appointments online, and refill their prescriptions via patient portal. Some patient portal providers appointment alert automatically. Patient portal vendors provides secure username and password to each user to secure access to protected health care information. Patient portal allows patients to seamlessly register and complete online forms and books appointments online, which save the patient from unnecessary hospital and clinics visits, saving their time and money.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, CureMD, Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC, Greenway Health, LLC, Medfusion, Inc., Epic Corporation, Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, CompuGroup Medical Inc., Affiliated Computer Services Inc., iSOFT Group Limited, and Siemens Healthineer

Patient Portal Market to 2025 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions. This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

