Polymer Binders Market Growth till 2027 – BASF, DowDuPont, Celanese Corporation, Arkema

A polymer is a substance constituting a molecular structure made purely from a large number of homogeneous units bonded together. Polymers have multifarious properties. Natural and synthetic polymers play universal roles in day to day life. These polymers are created by the process of polymerization of some small molecules known as monomers. Binders, commonly known as binding agents, are materials that hold other elements together to form a cohesive whole by cohesion. Polymer Binders are raw materials applied in coating and construction industries. These binders have high tensile and flexural strength and excellent adhesion to solid substances. They also offer advantageous properties the advantage of low permeability to water, resistance to freezing and thawing along with chemical resistance.

Rise in the usage of polymer binders in flooring, tiling, plastering, mortar mix, and insulation systems are driving the growth of the polymer binder market. Along with this, the increase in per capita paint utilization and demand for technical textiles are also responsible for the growth of the market. There are some risks associated with spray dying, which are standing as a hindrance in the development of polymer binders market. Since many industries are adopting environment-friendly techniques, the application of polymer binders in the form of powder coatings, waterborne dispersion and UV/EB curing systems is expected to fuel the global polymer binder market in future.

The “Global Polymer Binders Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the polymer binder market with detailed market segmentation by product method, application, end use industry and geography. The global the polymer binder market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading the polymer binder players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global polymer binder market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market classify into acrylic, vinyl acetate, latex and others. The market on the basis of forn is broken into liquid, powder, high solids and others. On the basis of application the market is bifurcated into paper board, construction additives, textiles & carperts, architectural coatings and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the polymer binders market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The polymer binders market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the polymer binders market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the polymer binders in these regions.

