Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 – A. Schulman, Inc., Asahi Kasei Plastics, Celanese Corporation, China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd.

Polyoxymethylene (POM) is a formaldehyde-based semi-crystalline engineering thermoplastic. It is also known by different names such as acetal, polyacetals or polyformaldehyde. POM is characterized by high strength, rigidity, and hardness. It is used in precision parts and applications requiring high stiffness, low friction, and exceptional dimensional stability. In addition, it is commonly used as direct replacement for metals owing to high stiffness, stability, and corrosion resistance. POM, being an important engineering plastic, is widely used in the production of engineering components such as bearings, gears, wear surfaces, and safety systems such as seat belts.

The polyoxymethylene market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing usage in the electrical and electronics sector. Furthermore rising demand from the transportation sector boost the growth of the polyoxymethylene market. However, constant fluctuations in the feedstock prices and environmental concerns associated with product usage in plastic are the two major challenges faced by the polyoxymethylene market. Nonetheless, increasing application scope in the medical industry showcase significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the polyoxymethylene market during the forecast period.

The “Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of polyoxymethylene market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-use industry, and geography. The global polyoxymethylene market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading polyoxymethylene market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global polyoxymethylene market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as homopolymer POM and copolymer POM. On the basis of the end-use industry, the market is segmented as electrical and electronics, transportation, medical, food packaging, consumer goods and appliances, construction, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global polyoxymethylene market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The polyoxymethylene market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting polyoxymethylene market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the polyoxymethylene market in these regions.

