Probe Card 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.95% and Forecast to 2022
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global probe card market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from new shipments and aftermarket sales
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Probe Card Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• FORMFACTOR
• JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS
• MICRONICS JAPAN
• MPI
Other prominent vendors
• ADVANTEST
• Cascade Microtech
• KOREA INSTRUMENT
• SV Probe
Market driver
• Increase in number of fabs
Market driver
• Increase in number of fabs
Market challenge
• Pressure on pricing strategies of vendors
Market challenge
• Pressure on pricing strategies of vendors
Market trend
• Increase in number of fabless semiconductor companies
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Value chain of semiconductor industry
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
• Global probe card market by product type
• Global standard probe card market
• Global advanced probe card market
PART 07: Market segmentation by end user
• Global probe card market by end user
• Global probe card market in SoC segment
• Global probe card market in memory segment
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global probe card market by geography
• Probe card market in APAC
• Probe card market in the Americas
• Probe card market in EMEA
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Increase in number of fabless semiconductor companies
• Development of new testing technologies
• Increase in wafer size
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
• FORMFACTOR
• JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS
• MICRONICS JAPAN
• MPI
..…..Continued
