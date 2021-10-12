Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2025

The global ribbon fiber optic cable market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2017-2025 and accounts for US$ 4370.3 Mn in the year 2025. The technology which utilizes the physical properties of light by modulating a light signal with voice or data and sends it through a fiber by the virtue of Total Internal Reflection (TIR) is referred to as ribbon fiber optic cable technology. The growing demands for increase in the speeds of data transfer over a network with minimum data losses has spurred the need for implementations of fiber cables. The losses in copper wire data transmissions had researchers constantly put on a task to look out for a more efficient method to transmit data.

Today, the fiber cables are used to transmit video along with voice and data. The installation of fiber cables in the initial stages was a bit tedious task but with growing awareness and skilled labor have made implementations quite easier. Increasing deployments of data centers in various parts of the world has significantly led to the rise in usage of ribbon fiber optic cable communications. Upcoming technologies where data is transferred in real-time require high bandwidth medium for propagation. High bandwidth requirements are fulfilled by the ribbon fiber optic cable cables.

The Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable market segmentation is done on the basis of Type, Cable type and Application. The Type segment of Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable market includes Single Mode Fiber and Multi-Mode fiber. The market segment on the basis of cable type includes gel filled and dry ribbon fiber optic cable. Also, the market has been segmented on the basis of applications into Datacenters, Telecommunications and Others. On the basis of geography, the Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

Currently, ribbon cables are generally used for indoor applications such as telecommunication room, datacenters, buildings and servers among others. Indoor applications offer low risk of damage than outdoor applications thus, dry ribbon fiber optic cables are in much demand as they do not have to be gel filled to offer extra protection from water or moisture.

The fiber cable capabilities can prove to be useful in the recent times with data explosion over the internet being witnessed owing to big trends like cloud, analytics, big data and IoT. The scope of ribbon fiber optic cable market in this report encompasses types of ribbon fiber optic cable cables available in the market. The Ribbon fiber optic cable market is expected to witness an aggressive growth in the coming few years. The legacy copper cables are being replaced with fiber cables for future related benefits. Some of the global key players operating in the Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable market are Corning, Inc., CommScope, Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Prysmian SpA and The Siemon Company. Also, Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corporation, Nexans, Sterlite Tech, Yangtze Optic Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company and OFS Fitel, LLC are other key companies in the ribbon fiber optic cable market.

