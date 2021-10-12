Roll-to-Roll Printing Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- LG, Sumitomo Electric, Nippon Mektron, Konica Minolta and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Roll-to-Roll Printing Market



In the field of electronic devices, Roll-to-roll processing, also known as web processing, reel-to-reel processing or R2R, is the process of creating electronic devices on a roll of flexible plastic or metal foil. In other fields predating this use, it can refer to any process of applying coatings, printing, or performing other processes starting with a roll of a flexible material and re-reeling after the process to create an output roll. These processes, and others such as sheeting, can be grouped together under the general term converting. When the rolls of material have been coated, laminated or printed they can be subsequently slit to their finished size on a slitter rewinder.

In 2017, North America led the roll-to-roll printing market for flexible devices, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The U.S. held the largest share of the North American R2R printing market for flexible devices owing to the continuous technological development in the U.S., followed by Canada and Mexico.

The key players covered in this study

LG

Sumitomo Electric

Nippon Mektron

Konica Minolta

Linxens

Thinfilm

Multek

E Ink

Fujikura

GSI Technologies

3M

Expansions

Mergers & Acquisitions

This report focuses on the global Roll-to-Roll Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Roll-to-Roll Printing development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Gravure

Offset Lithography

Flexography

Inkjet

Screen Printing

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Electronics

Commercial

Industrial

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

