Sesame Seeds Market Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis to 2023

Market Synopsis:

Sesame (Sesamum indicum L.), otherwise known as sesamum or benniseed, is a member of the family Pedaliaceae. They are known as one of the most ancient oilseeds to mankind and play an important role in human nutrition. These seeds are majorly used for oil extraction and edible purposes. Sesame seeds are produced on a large scale in India, China, Myanmar, Uganda, and Nigeria. They help in improving metabolism, enhancing digestive health, and maintaining blood pressure. Thus, considering these factors, the sesame seeds market is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global sesame seeds market has been segmented into white sesame, black sesame, and others. The white sesame segment is anticipated to gain the largest revenue share in the global sesame seeds market and is expected to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. White sesame seeds are widely available and used in various food items, such as salads, sauces, and sweet and savory snacks. The same segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate owing to the growth of end-use industries, such as food & beverage and personal care, where white sesame seeds are used.

The global sesame seeds market has been segregated, by category, into organic and conventional. The conventional segment is expected to garner major share in the global sesame seeds market owing to the easy availability and lower prices of conventional sesame seeds as compared to other oilseeds. However, the organic segment is anticipated to project a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising inclination of consumers toward organic products.

Get Free Sample Copy Now @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7556

The global sesame seeds market has been segregated, by application, into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, personal care, and others. The food & beverage segment is projected to gain the largest share in the global sesame seeds market due to the major application of sesame seeds in bakery and confectionery, sweet and savory snacks, sauces, dressings, spreads, and others. Additionally, they are majorly used in Middle Eastern cuisine to prepare a paste known as Tahini. Tahini is made from hulled sesame seeds, and it is further used in famous Middle Eastern dishes, including baba ghanoush and halva.

Competitive Dashboard:

The competitive landscape of the Sesame Seeds market comprises of

Shyam Industries (India)

Selet Hulling PLC (Ethiopia)

Dipasa USA Inc (US)

SunOpta, Inc. (Canada)

Samruddhi Organic Farm (India) Private Limited (India)

Orienco (France)

Shiloh Farms (Pennsylvania)

VM Trading GmbH (Germany)

Hartmann & Popp (GmbH & Co. KG) (Germany)

Wholefood Earth (UK)

Segmentation

The global sesame seeds market has been segmented based on type, category, application, and region.

By type, the global sesame seeds market has been bifurcated as white sesame, black sesame, and others.

Based on category, the global sesame seeds market has been segregated as organic and conventional.

The global sesame seeds market has also been segregated, based on application, into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, personal care, and others. The food & beverages segment is further divided into bakery & confectioneries; sauces, dressings, and spreads; sweet & savory snacks; and others.

Regional Analysis

The Global Sesame Seeds Market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global sesame seeds market owing to the large production of sesame seeds in the region. Countries such as India and China are major consumers of sesame seeds products, as these seeds find their application in various regional food preparations.

The markets in Europe and Rest of the World are expected to grow at a rapid pace due to the surging consumption of sesame seeds in the regions.