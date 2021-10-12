SPORTS AND FITNESS NUTRITION MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Sports nutrition refers to the intake of nutrients from the outside world according to the characteristics of different sports items, so as to meet the needs of various nutrients due to exercise.

Sports nutrition is a good companion for sports and fitness. It can supplement the heat consumed in the exercise, repair the injured muscle tissue, promote metabolism, restore fatigue, balance nutrition, thus improve the physique and enhance the effect of exercise. Carbohydrates and nutritional supplements produced by sports nutrition manufacturers are more pure and more absorbent than ordinary foods. As a matter of fact, brand sports nutrition supplements are very different from stimulants, such as giants, brauline, racing, champion and so on through the International Federation of sports drugs, the United States brand must also be tested by FDA (US Food and Drug Administration), and it is strictly prohibited to contain stimulants, such as ephedrine in lipid nourishment. Now, it has been banned and replaced by linoleic acid with excellent lipid reducing effect.

This report studies the global market size of Sports and Fitness Nutrition in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sports and Fitness Nutrition in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sports and Fitness Nutrition market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sports and Fitness Nutrition market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Glanbia

NBTY

Abbott Laboratories

GNC Holdings

MuscleTech

Cellucor

MusclePharm

Maxi Nutrition

PF

Champion Performance

Universal Nutrition

Market size by Product

Protein Powders

Creatine

Weight Gain Powders

Meal Replacement Powders

Other

Market size by End User

Bodybuilders

Pro/amateur Athletes

Recreational Users

Lifestyle Users

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

