Steam Turbine Market Historical Analysis, Global Trends, Industry Segmentation, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Outlook 2023

Steam Turbine Market By Plant Fuel (Coal, Gas, Nuclear and others), By Capacity(Up to 120 MW, 121-750 MW and Above 750 MW), By Exhaust Type (Condensing steam turbines and Non-condensing steam turbines), By End User Industry (Power & Utility, Industrial and other) and Region – Forecast 2017-2023.

The global market for steam turbine market is majorly driven by factors rapid industrialization and rising global population have increased the demand of electricity and others. The Global Steam Turbine Market is expected to reach approximately USD 19.21 million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR more than 4.2% between 2017 and 2023.

Prominent Players:

The major players operating in the market of global steam turbine are Alstom SA (France), Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric (U.S.), Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Elliott Group (U.S.) Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.,( Japan), and Man Diesel & Turbo SE (Germany ).

Steam Turbine Market Highlights

Steam Turbines use thermal energy, which is the most commonly used source of energy for electricity generation, globally, and has a greater installed capacity than any other source of energy. Industrial uses such as Generators at power plants and large ships run on steam turbines, while smaller steam turbines are used to drive pumps and fans at petrochemical plants. Thermal energy plays a vital role in generating electricity from sources such as coal, nuclear, and biomass. Increasing demand for electricity, rapid industrialization, and development of more efficient turbines & technology, help Steam turbines secure a larger footprint in large and high growth in market. They require less space, have a large capacity, and are designed for a greater range of speed, which act as major drivers for the growth of the market.

Steam turbines are now popularly used for combined heat & power (CHP) systems, which are mainly employed in industrial applications. CHP units offer greater efficiency & flexible output and also operate on cleaner fuels such as natural gas. The performance of the steam turbines greatly influences the overall efficiency, and for the same, market participants focus on improving the turbine efficiency. Companies such as GE have implemented a number of programs focusing on material development. Re-heat technology is another aspect, which GE has revealed as a breakthrough achieved. The company is also working on double re-heat technology, which is expected to significantly boost the system efficiency.

Steam Turbine Market Segmentation

The global steam turbine market segmented by plant fuel, capacity, exhaust type, end user industry and region.

By plant fuel, the industry has been segmented as coal, gas, nuclear and others.

By capacity, the market is segmented as up to 120 mw, 121-750 mw and above 750 mw.

By exhaust type, the industry has been segmented as condensing steam turbines and non-condensing steam turbines.

By end user industry, the market is segmented as power & utility, industrial and other

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Steam Turbine Market, By Plant Fuel

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Coal

4.3 Gas

4.4 Nuclear

4.5 Others

5 Global Steam Turbine Market, By Capacity

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Up To 120 MW

5.3 121-750 MW

5.4 Above 750 MW

