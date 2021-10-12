Tunisia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market 2019 Upcoming Trends, Challenges and Industry Key Players – Tunisie Telecom (Tunicell), Orange Tunisie, Ooredoo (Tunisiana, Orascom & Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com “Tunisia – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Scope of the Report:

Tunisian MNOs expecting 5G licences

Tunisia has one of the most sophisticated telecommunications and broadband infrastructures in North Africa. Penetration rates for mobile and internet services are s among the highest in the region. Stimulated by the Digital Tunisia 2020 program, a number of regulatory measures and infrastructure projects have been instituted aimed at improving internet connectivity to underserved areas. These in initiatives will also see the auction of spectrum in the 800MHz band for IoT and mobile services. For its part the incumbent telco Tunisie Telecom has invested in its LTE network as well as vectoring VDSL and fibre infrastructure. The company is also in the process of migrating internet traffic to its new Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) platform.

The events of the ‘Arab Spring’ revolution in 2011 drove the country into a brief recession, but GDP growth soon returned to pre-crisis levels. This encouraged growing confidence in economic recovery, though GDP growth has been modest. Political difficulties in recent years have also had an impact on the telecom sector.

Ooredoo and Orange Tunisie are also licensed as fixed-line operators and have launched DSL and Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) services. In addition, a dozen public and private ISPs compete in this sector, supported by a nationwide fibre optic backbone network and international access via submarine and terrestrial fibre.

Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3597652-tunisia-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses

A reform of the country’s Telecommunications Act was initiated in 2013 and government internet censorship was officially abolished. In addition, laws supporting e-commerce and digital signatures have been passed, which has led to one of the most active e-government and e-commerce sectors in Africa.

Key developments:

Tunisie Telecom signs three-year partnership with Vodafone Group, contracts Huawei to develop an LTE network;

5G licences expected to be issued in 2021;

Mobile money interoperability becomes available across the three mobile networks;

Ooredoo Tunisia launches Tunisias first NB-IoT network;

Watany Telecom licensed as Tunisias second MVNO;

Tunisie Telecom delivers FttC with VDSL vectoring, completes G.fast trials;

Report updates include the regulators market data to January 2019, telcos financial and operating data to Q4 2018, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Tunisie Telecom (Tunicell), Orange Tunisie, Ooredoo (Tunisiana, Orascom, Wataniya, Qatar Telecom/Qtel), Planet Tunisie, 3S GlobalNet, HexaByte, Tunet, Topnet, Divona Telecom, Thuraya, Nokia Networks, Huawei Technologies, ZTE, Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson

For Detailed Reading Please visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3597652-tunisia-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses