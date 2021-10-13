5G Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Top Leaders, Gross Margin Analysis, Emerging Trends, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “5G Market Research Report- Forecast 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Market Highlights

In this rapidly changing environment, the mobile data traffic volume is ever increasing. The machine to machine communication in organizations and demand for high-speed and large network coverage is also increasing. These demands are driving the 5G Market as 5G aims to provide very low latency and very high data rates.

The growing investments in 5G and rapid technological advancements have been the major market driving factors for 5G market. It has been observed that greater need of energy saving is the current demand so to increase the green footprint 5G technology aims to deliver energy efficient networks this in result boosts the 5G market. Many companies are onto the trial phase for 5G deployment and are expecting to deploy 5G by 2020. The major concern with respect to 5G technology is the compatibility. The study indicates that companies are trying to figure out a solution to deploy 5G to be compatible with all the existing devices. The study indicates that compatibility and the costing of 5G data packages would be the restraining factors for the 5G market.

The study indicates that many companies have partnered with their competitors for developing and deploying 5G technology worldwide. The news notifies that Ericsson is observed as a major player in 5G market and has partnered with many companies like SoftBank, AT&T, Vodafone, Telstra, Chungwa, NTT DoCoMo and others for 5G developments, trials and deployment.

5G Market Segmentation

The 5G Market has been segmented on the basis of components and application. Considering the 5G segment based on application segment, the consumer electronics sector is expected to dominate the 5G market due to the high penetration of smart gadgets and high number of smartphone users.

Key Players

The prominent players in the 5G Market are – Verizon Wireless (U.S.), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), LM Ericsson (Sweden), Alcatel-Lucent (France), China Mobile Ltd. (China), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (Japan), Vodafone Group PLC (UK), Bharti Airtel Limited (India) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

Market Research Future Analysis shows that many organizations are conducting trials for 5G. The 5G technology is expected to revolutionize the mobile data market. The current trend towards extreme use of internet, high adoption of IoT, developments towards smart city are driving the 5G market.

Regional analysis for 5G market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America is expected to be the early adopter for the 5G technology. The study indicates that countries like Russia, South Korea, Japan, China, United States are expected to deploy 5G very soon and expected to dominate the 5G market.

Intended Audience

System Integrators

network equipment vendors

OEMs

Infrastructure vendors

chipset vendors

commercial banks

integrated device manufacturers

Network operators

software/application providers

user equipment manufacturers

network infrastructure integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

