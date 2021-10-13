A2P SMS Market Technology Advancement and Emerging Trends 2019 to 2025 Focusing on Top Companies like: DIMOCO Messaging GmBH, Infobip ltd, Nexmo Inc. (acquired by Vonage), Syniverse Technologies, LLC, Tanla Solutions and Trillian Group Ltd

A2P SMS market is expected to grow from US$ 44.12 Bn in 2017 to US$ 60.55 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2018 and 2025. The ubiquitous nature of SMS ensuring maximum reach out to customers who stay even in the remotest areas has prompted marketers to switch to this communication channel. The steady inclination towards using SMS for marketing and other allied activities has been very effective and consequently been adopted by various industry verticals. Apart from that, SMS has also been adopted for security authentication purposes proving to be of high worth to BFSI vertical. High adoptions of A2P SMS have resulted in the revenues of A2P SMS crossing P2P SMS and prompting companies to launch innovative products and solutions in it.

For more insights, Request Sample Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00003844

Specialized A2P SMS companies have the capacities to bring the technology and the business model to operators in a partnership that enables operators to deploy an A2P SMS platform with no CAPEX or OPEX and start enjoying the benefits of A2P SMS almost immediately. In this arrangement, the platform provider takes care not only of the technology but integration and platform maintenance and customer support as well. Despite the opportunities presented to them, operators sometimes aren’t capable to take advantage of A2P SMS. A2P SMS delivery and management is resources and time intensive but network operators would not prioritize it so high and invest in new technologies to take care of the above mentioned two factors.

The A2P SMS market is broadly classified into type, application, end-user verticals and geography. The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. Also, we have studied the market segments offered by major players in this market, in order to understand widely used market-specific terminologies to represent any particular segment. Thus, we have incorporated outputs of this research and have come up with a final segmentation of the market.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, the primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the A2P SMS industry. Some of the key players of A2P SMS market include ANAM Technologies, Beepsend AB (acquired by Twillo Inc.)., CLX Communications AB., Dialogue Communications Ltd. (acquired by Clx Communications AB), DIMOCO Messaging GmBH, Infobip ltd, Nexmo Inc. (acquired by Vonage), Syniverse Technologies, LLC, Tanla Solutions and Trillian Group Ltd, among others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION 17

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 18

3. A2P SMS MARKET LANDSCAPE 19

4. A2P SMS MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS 35

5. GLOBAL A2P SMS MARKET ANALYSIS – PREFERRED BUSINESS MODEL 40

6. A2P SMS – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 50

7. A2P SMS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – TYPES 53

8. GLOBAL A2P SMS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – APPLICATION 56

9. GLOBAL A2P SMS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025– BUSINESS MODEL 62

10. GLOBAL A2P SMS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025– VERTICAL 65

11. GLOBAL A2P SMS MARKET – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 73

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 124

13. COMPETETIVE LANDSCAPE 128

14. A2P SMS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES 129

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients.

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00003844

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.