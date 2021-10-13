Air Suspension Market illuminated by new report – key player thyssenkrupp AG, Wabco Holdings, Hendrickson International Corporation, Dunlop Systems and Components, Hitachi

Air Suspension is a type of a vehicle suspension system based on air pressure mechanism. Air suspension comprises of various component such as compressor, spring, electronic sensors, shock absorber and others. Air suspension in automotive vehicle provides better ride, quality and comfort as compared to conventional suspension. Increasing demand for air suspension in motor vehicles is fueling the growth of Air suspension.

The major driver influencing the growth of air suspension are maneuverability, better control of the vehicle, comfort and stability whereas the high cost of development and maintenance associated with air suspension can act as a restraining factor in the market. Increasing demand for luxury busses and premium cars will boost the market of air suspension in coming years.

1. Continental AG

2. thyssenkrupp AG

3. Wabco Holdings Inc.

4. Hendrickson International Corporation

5. Dunlop Systems and Components

6. Hitachi Ltd.

7. Mando Corporation

8. BWI Group

9. Accuair Suspension

10. Firestone Industrial Products

This market research report administers a broad view of the Air Suspension market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Air Suspension market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Air Suspension market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Air Suspension market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Air Suspension market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Air Suspension market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

