ALGAE SUPPLEMENTS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025
Global Algae Supplements Industry
New Study On “2019-2025 Algae Supplements Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
North America has remained a lucrative market for algae supplements, underpinned in part by the burgeoning demand for algae-based products in the region.
APAC is likely to emerge as a high-growth market for algae supplements, upheld by evolving consumer lifestyles and changing dietary patterns across emerging economies in the region.
The global Algae Supplements market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Algae Supplements market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Now Foods
Daesang (Chlorella Supply)
Nature’s Way Products
Pharmavite LLC
Cyanotech Corporation
Parry Nutraceuticals
Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina
Xiamen Kingdomway Group (Doctor’s Best)
This report studies the global market size of Algae Supplements in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Algae Supplements in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Algae Supplements market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Algae Supplements market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Algae Supplements market size by Type
Capsules Algae Supplements
Powder & Granules Algae Supplements
Liquids Algae Supplements
Algae Supplements market size by Applications
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Drug Stores
Health & Beauty Stores
Online Retailers
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Algae Supplements market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Algae Supplements market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Algae Supplements companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Algae Supplements submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia Pacific
9 Central & South America
10 Middle East and Africa
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Now Foods
11.1.1 Now Foods Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Now Foods Algae Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Now Foods Algae Supplements Products Offered
11.1.5 Now Foods Recent Development
11.2 Daesang (Chlorella Supply)
11.2.1 Daesang (Chlorella Supply) Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Daesang (Chlorella Supply) Algae Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Daesang (Chlorella Supply) Algae Supplements Products Offered
11.2.5 Daesang (Chlorella Supply) Recent Development
11.3 Nature’s Way Products
11.3.1 Nature’s Way Products Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Nature’s Way Products Algae Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Nature’s Way Products Algae Supplements Products Offered
11.3.5 Nature’s Way Products Recent Development
11.4 Pharmavite LLC
11.4.1 Pharmavite LLC Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Pharmavite LLC Algae Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Pharmavite LLC Algae Supplements Products Offered
11.4.5 Pharmavite LLC Recent Development
11.5 Cyanotech Corporation
11.5.1 Cyanotech Corporation Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Cyanotech Corporation Algae Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Cyanotech Corporation Algae Supplements Products Offered
11.5.5 Cyanotech Corporation Recent Development
11.6 Parry Nutraceuticals
11.6.1 Parry Nutraceuticals Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Parry Nutraceuticals Algae Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Parry Nutraceuticals Algae Supplements Products Offered
11.6.5 Parry Nutraceuticals Recent Development
11.7 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina
11.7.1 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Algae Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Algae Supplements Products Offered
11.7.5 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Recent Development
11.8 Xiamen Kingdomway Group (Doctor’s Best)
11.8.1 Xiamen Kingdomway Group (Doctor’s Best) Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Xiamen Kingdomway Group (Doctor’s Best) Algae Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Xiamen Kingdomway Group (Doctor’s Best) Algae Supplements Products Offered
11.8.5 Xiamen Kingdomway Group (Doctor’s Best) Recent Development
12 Future Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
Continued….
