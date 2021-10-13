Algorithmic Trading Market commodity range, highlights of segmental analysis, and market size forecast 2019-2025

The algorithmic trading market is expected to grow US$ 18,160.8 Mn by 2025 from US$ 8,790.7 Mn in 2016. Algorithm trading is also well known as black-box trading or automated trading. It is basically a process that makes use of computer languages for placing a trade in order by following a particular set of instructions that enables the human traders to generate profits efficiently and effectively.

For more insights, Request Sample Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00003853

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year integration of artificial intelligence capabilities with the current algorithm. Companies are working on customized chips integrated with algorithm trading strategies which enable robots to handle real-time interpretation and integration of data from many different sources. Current algorithm trading strategies enables software programs to perform trading operations based on pre-defined instructions set by the programmer with no means in altering decisions based on dynamic market conditions. With machine learning capabilities integrated into trading software platforms with advanced algorithms, software programs are expected to gain unprecedented power to make decisions based on real-time market situations and manage profitable trading for humans.

The List of Companies

1. AlgoTrader GmbH

2. Trading Technologies International, Inc.

3. InfoReach, Inc.

4. Tethys Technology, Inc.

5. Lime Brokerage LLC

6. FlexTrade Systems, Inc.

7. Tower Research Capital LLC

8. Virtu Financial

9. Hudson River Trading LLC

10. Citadel LLC

Global algorithm trading market has been categorized by functions, the market is broken down into order management and risk management & compliances. In coming years demand for risk management is expected to grow exponentially owing to the rising need for end-to-end risk assessment process by the businesses, whereas order management would continue to grow at a steady pace. The application segment is fragmented into equities, commodities, FOREX, funds, future & options, fixed income and derivatives among others. In coming years, the FOREX is expected to showcase positive outlook for the investors whereas Funds, or Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are expected to grow at relatively the highest rate.

Get Discount at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00003853

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the algorithmic trading industry.

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents

2 Introduction

3 Key Takeaways

4 Algorithm Trading Market Landscape

5 Global Algorithm Trading Market – Key Industry Dynamics

6 Algorithm Trading Market – Global

7 Global Algorithm Trading Market Analysis – By Function

8 Global Algorithm Trading Market Analysis – By Application

9 Global Algorithm Trading Market – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Global Algorithm Trading Market – Key Company Profiles

12.1 AlgoTrader GmbH

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Financial Overview

12.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.1.5 Key Developments

12.2 Trading Technologies International Inc.

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Financial Overview

12.2.4 SWOT Analysis

12.2.5 Key Developments

13 Appendix

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients.

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00003853

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.