Allyl Chloride Market by Deployment Mode, Technology, Application, Geography, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2019–2023

Allyl Chloride Market Key Players Analysis:

Major names operational in the allyl chloride market report are:

Osaka Soda (Japan)

Kashima Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Alfa Aesar (U.S.)

DowDuPont (U.S.)

Rizho Lanxing Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

Solvay (Belgium)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Gelest, Inc. (U.S.)

Olin Corporation (U.S.) and others

Players are focusing their efforts on producing different grades of the chemical at economical prices. But volatile prices of propylene owing to swings in crude oil prices can negatively affect the market.

Allyl Chloride Market Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the allyl chloride market includes North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Europe allyl chloride market valuation stood at USD 464.5 million in 2017. It is predicted to reach USD 555.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.11% during the forecast period. The region can accumulate a demand of 449.1 KT by 2023.

North America can reach a valuation of USD 493.9 million by 2023, at a predicted CAGR of 3.35% during the forecast period. The regional market volume can touch 407 KT by 2023.

Allyl Chloride Market Segmentation:

The Allyl Chloride Market is segmented by application.

Major applications include epichlorohydrin, allyl sulfonates, allyl amines, water treatment chemicals, glycidyl ether, and others. Among them, epichlorohydrin accounted for the largest market share in 2017 with a value of USD 1,974.1 million.

The increasing demand for epoxy resins across aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, automotive, and building & construction is expected to augur well for the segment. The segment can accrue close to USD 2,503.7 million by 2023 for the allyl chloride market, at a CAGR during the forecast period.

Allyl Chloride Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

5 Market Dynamics

Allyl Chloride Market Table of Content to be Continue…….,

Allyl Chloride Market List of Table:

Table 1 Market Synopsis

Table 2 List of Assumptions

Table 3 Global Allyl Chloride Market Pricing & Forecast (USD/Ton), 2017-2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific Allyl Chloride Market Pricing & Forecast (USD/Ton), 2017-2023

Table 5 Global Allyl Chloride Market, By Application 2018-2023 (USD Million)

Allyl Chloride Market List of Table to be Continue…….,

