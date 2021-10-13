Automotive Ignition Coil Market Trends, Opportunity, Analysis and Forecast to 2027 by Industry Leading Players- AcDelco,Denso,Hitachi,Marshall,Mitsubishi,NGK

MARKET INTRODUCTION

An automotive ignition coil transforms the battery’s low voltage to high voltage to create a spark in the ignition system. Increased sales of automobiles across the globe booting the automotive ignition coil market. The automotive ignition coil market experienced significant growth in emerging economies. Asia-Pacific region is one of the leading revenue generators for the automotive ignition coil market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rising demand for advanced ignition coils, growing demand for high ignition voltage and modern coils are driving the automotive ignition coil market. Stringent emission norms related to air pollution, also driving the automotive ignition coil market. However, the adoption of electric cars is a restraint factor for the automotive ignition coil market. Moreover, new product development and partnership with OEMs are creating opportunities for the automotive ignition coil market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive ignition coil market with detailed market segmentation by type, vehicle type and geography. The global automotive ignition coil market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive ignition coil market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive ignition coil market is segmented on the basis of type, and vehicle type. Based on type, the market is segmented as coil-on-plug, coil-rail, and block ignition coil. On the basis of the vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger car, LCV, M&HCV.

Companies Mentioned:

AcDelco Denso Corporation Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc. Marshall Electric Corp Mitsubishi Electric Corporation NGK Spark Plugs Inc Nissan Motor Co., Ltd Robert Bosch GmbH Tenneco Inc Valeo SA

