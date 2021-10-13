Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 12.98% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2022”

Clinical trials are defined as research studies undertaken to successfully test a drug or a medical device before launching the product in the market. These studies are pivotal as the data generated in these studies forms the basis for the approval process of a drug or a medical device. Typically, these clinical trials are divided into five phases with each phase as critical as any other. It takes approximately 12 years to successfully complete a clinical trial, and the typical cost estimate of a clinical trial is $800 million to $1.2 billion with a success rate of 12% that the drug will get approved in the market or not.

The analysts forecast the global clinical trial management system (CTMS) market to grow at a CAGR of 12.98% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global clinical trial management system (CTMS) market for 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bioclinica

• Medidata

• Oracle

• PAREXEL

Other prominent vendors

• ArisGlobal

• Bio-Optronics

• DATATRAK

• DSG

• ERT Clinical

• FORTE

• MedNet Solutions

• Merge

• Trial By Fire Solutions

• Veeva Systems

Market driver

• Increase in R&D expenditure

Market challenge

• Rising cost of clinical trials

Market trend

• Increasing outsourcing of clinical trial process

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USERS

• Global CTMS market by end-users

• Global CTMS market by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Global CTMS market by CROs

• Global CTMS market by others

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast

• EMEA – Market size and forecast

• APAC – Market size and forecast

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

• Increasing outsourcing of clinical trial process

• Integration of CTMS with other systems

• Adoption of cloud computing

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Investment opportunity

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Bioclinica

• Medidata

• Oracle

• PAREXEL

..…..Continued

