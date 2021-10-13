Cloud Storage Market Growth and Strategy to 2027 – Competitor Microsoft , IBM , Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP , Google , VMware, Oracle , EMC Rackspace Hosting, Red Hat- Competitor Microsoft , IBM , Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP , Google , VMware, Oracle , EMC Rackspace Hosting, Red Hat

Cloud storage is a complete solution package, which includes software and services to manage, maintain, and store data in a virtual environment. It helps both large and small & medium enterprises to store and access relevant information from data center through the Internet. These data centers are maintained at distant places and are connected through networks, which enable the users to access information using the Internet. Cloud storage gives additional cost benefits to the enterprises, as it doesn’t require any on-premise storage and hardware components. In the recent years, cloud storage adoption has reached newer heights, owing to growth in need for advanced data storage, large resource scalability, and data mobility across various industry verticals such as banking, government, manufacturing, telecommunication & IT, retail, healthcare, and many others. The cloud storage solution is delivered through multiple deployment modes such as private, public, and hybrid models.

The global cloud storage market is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the rise in ICT spending by governments in several developed as well as developing regions including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, rise in concerns over data loss and recovery has given rise to the cloud storage industry among several user types including large and small and medium enterprises. In the coming years, small and medium enterprises are expected to adopt cloud storage technology at a rapid pace due to low cost of deployment, easy accessibility, flexible payment model, and growth in demand for data backup and disaster recovery services. However, data privacy apprehension in public cloud deployment is one of the key factors obstructing the cloud storage market growth.

Top Key players profiled in the report

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Google Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

EMC Corporation

Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

The global cloud storage market is segmented based on component type, deployment mode, user type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on component type, the market is categorized into software and services. Considering deployment mode, the market is divided into private, public, and hybrid models. User type covered in the study includes large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is divided into BFSI, government and education, healthcare, telecommunication & IT, retail, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides in-depth market analysis of cloud storage market globally, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

Holistic approach of segmentation is carried out through in-depth market study and discussions with several industry experts worldwide for global cloud storage market.

The report provides highlights of top investment pockets, key impacting factors, and wining strategies for the cloud storage market.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 CLOUD STORAGE MARKET, BY COMPONENT TYPE

CHAPTER 5 CLOUD STORAGE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

CHAPTER 6 CLOUD STORAGE MARKET, BY USER TYPE

CHAPTER 7 CLOUD STORAGE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 8 CLOUD STORAGE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 9 COMPANY PROFILES

