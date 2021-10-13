Cognitive Assessment Market to 2025: Recent Industry Activity Focus on Key Players – Thomas International, Brain Resource, Cogstate, and Posit Science, Cambridge Cognition

The global cognitive assessment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.12% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025 and account to US$ 17.08 Bn by the year 2025.

Worldwide Cognitive Assessment Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Cognitive Assessment industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Cognitive Assessment Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Cognitive Assessment Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Cognitive Assessment players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global cognitive assessment market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to the investments, trials being carried out and deployment for future in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The market for cognitive assessment consists of some well-established players across the globe, which are currently investing huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced service to the customers. Government funding for research & development, strategic partnerships between various technology companies, supportive policies from the Government to allow conducting cognitive tests for various purposes are anticipated to enable huge surges in the cognitive assessment market over the forecast period.

The Major Key Market Players:

1. Cambridge Cognition Ltd.

2. Groupe SBT

3. Ortelio Ltd.

4. Thomas International Ltd.

5. Prophase, LLC

6. Cogstate Ltd.

7. ERT Clinical

8. Cognifit

9. Neurocog Trials, Inc.

10. Pearson Education

The cognitive assessment market segmentation is done on the basis of component, application, and end-user. The market for cognitive assessment is segmented on the basis of component into software, hardware, and service. Further, the market has been segmented into various applications where the cognitive tools can be put to use. The various applications that form the basis of the segment in the study include scientific research, clinical trials, academic assessments, corporate training & recruitment, and others. Also, the cognitive assessment market has been segmented on the basis of end-users that includes healthcare, education, enterprise, sports, Government, defense, and others. On the basis of geography, the cognitive assessment market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

Cognitive Assessment Market 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts Components (Solutions and Services); Applications (Scientific Research, Clinical Trail, Academic Assessments, and Corporate Training and Recruitment); and End-users (Education, Healthcare, Enterprise, Sports, Government, and Defense)

APAC is estimated to gain largest market share over the forecast period and is anticipated to account for close to one-third of the total market by 2025. The growth in the region is primarily driven by newer infrastructure as well as technological developments. The developing economies of APAC are experiencing a tremendous growth in their FDIs in various industry sectors. Furthermore, large population in the Asia Pacific region has led to increased population suffering from dementia problems.

The APAC region comprises of several developing economies such as China and India as well as many South East Asian countries, strongly demanding for cognitive assessment tools prominently in the healthcare, education and training & recruitment sectors. The rising population of these countries is the main driver for growth of increasing usage of cognitive assessment tools in the region.

