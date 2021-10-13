Color Sorter Market Analysis 2019-2022: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

As per Market Research Future (MRFR)’s assessment, the India color sorter market is poised to exhibit limited expansion at a CAGR of 2.05% during the forecast period. The report highlights that the valuation of the market is anticipated to reach USD 20.8 Mn by 2022 up from USD 16.5 Mn in 2015. The machine detects and sorts food products based on color, size, ripening stage, etc. its demand is driven by the agriculture sector.

Agriculture is the primary source of income for a significant part of India’s population. The government is also highly supportive of the development of the industry for maximizing its revenue. However, the limited application of technology is expected to restrict the growth of the India color sorter market. A major section of the farmers is still lagging in the deployment of basic irrigation facilities. The dependency on monsoon is one of the drawbacks of the Indian agriculture sector. Lack of technological applications is the key factor responsible for hindering the growth of the India color sorter market.

India poses the sixth largest food and grocery market which signifies huge potential for the market players. However, the exponential population of the country is continuously checking the expansion of the agriculture industry. The rising demand for agricultural exports that require the meeting of quality standards is anticipated to create revenue generating opportunities for the participants of the India color sorter market in the upcoming years. The market is expected to absorb innovations and investments over the next couple of years for scaling a decent revenue size.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the India color sorter market has been segmented into chute and belt.

By application, the India color sorter market has been segmented into agricultural and industrial.

Regional Analysis:

The India color sorter market, for geographical analysis, has been segmented into North, South, East, and West. Among these, the North region accounted for the lion’s share of the market in 2016 accounting for 33.1% share. The flourishing agriculture sector of North India is likely to catalyze the growth of the India color sorter market. The factors that are contributing towards the growth of North India’s food industry include, the presence of major rivers, green revolution, technological upgradations, etc. The West India also signifies opportunities for accelerating demand and is anticipated to witness a slight rise in the growth curve.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the major players of the India color sorter market are Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd., Buhler Group, Satake India Engineering, Fowler Westrup, Sea, Key Technology, Tomra, Orange, Hefei Meiya Optoelectronic Technology Inc., and Hefei TAIHE Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd.

Industry News:

In February 2019, Sorma Group, a global supplier of automated machinery for post-harvesting as well as technical packaging material, showcased InstanDEF-QI 2.0 at Fruit Logistica 2019. The machine facilitates sorting of fruits on the basis of ripening stage, diameter, weight, color, etc. The company deals in South America, Europe, the U.S.A, and Eastern countries.

In August 2018, Sōvda, a startup industrial brand has announced the launch of a new optical sorting machine that facilitates sorting of either green or roasted coffee. The new equipment, Pearl Mini, can be easily fitted into coffee production spaces. The company has already fielded inquiries from India and are considering the potential of the coffee industry of the country.

In July 2018, a new company Automated Produce Equipment has been incorporated that deal in produce machinery and packaging solutions well-suited for potato, carrot, and onion industries. An Italian company, Raytec, with more than 1300 installations worldwide is one of its key manufacturers.

