Data Center Security Market to 2025: Recent Industry Activity Focus on Key Players – IBM Corp, McAfee, Dell, Juniper Networks, Cisco Systems, Fortinet, Symantec

Worldwide Data Center Security Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Data Center Security industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Data Center Security Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Data Center Security Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Data Center Security players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Data Center Security Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

The global Data Center Security Market solutions is mainly divided into physical security solutions and logical security solutions. The global data center security market can also be segmented on the basis of services into security consulting services, professional services, and managed security services. The global data center security market can be further segmented in terms of data center size into small-sized data centers, medium-sized data centers, large-sized data centers, and others (mega data centers, portable data centers). The global data center security market is also segmented on the basis of end-user verticals into BFSI, IT & telecom, government, energy & utility, healthcare, retail and others (research and education, etc.). One of the basic measures of data center security includes adding security at each level of data center access, and at the same time making sure that enabling these security measures does not hamper scalability of the data center. Other steps may include to separate networks physically and install security at each end of it, and making access strictly with controlled environment.

The Major Key Market Players:

– Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd.

– HP Development Company, L.P.

– Point Software Technologies Ltd.

– Siemens AG

– IBM Corp.

– McAfee, Inc.

– Dell, Inc.

– Juniper Networks, Inc.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Fortinet, Inc.

– Symantec Corporation

With a rising need to centralize IT operations, organizations are extensively utilizing data centers. The tremendous increase in data has led to a significant increase in the number of data centers. In addition, there has been a prodigious increase in data traffic and cyber-crime, thereby leading to the demand of advanced security for these data centers. The technology that supports data center could also be used to hack company data with the purpose of deleting, modifying, and using data for immoral reasons. Thus, organizations concerned on data security are looking forward to a viable security option.

In order to grow, survive, compete, and increase productivity, organizations are extensively utilizing virtualization and cloud computing. Cloud-based facilities division has been the principal contributor to the managed services segment and hence to the general data center security market. Frequent attacks on data centers have fueled the growth of data center security market in the recent years. Hence, concerns related to the security of data has increased exponentially. However, lack of awareness among organizations about data center securities availability hinders the data center security market globally. In addition, high capex and opex involved with data center security solutions implementation further restricts the growth of this market particularly in case of small and medium data centers. However, the rapid growth in the developing countries in terms of IT is expected to create opportunities for market players. India and China, within Asia Pacific (APAC), are two biggest markets in terms of growth or economy and are expected to promise market players with a bankable income.

Unpredictable weather has further been a major hindrance to data center security market. For instance, earthquakes, cyclones, floods, and storms, can damage infrastructure including computers and data. Also, there are spammers, phishing attacks, and viruses that can even break sound security systems. Therefore, updating the security measures on an ongoing basis has been a challenge to the global data center security market players. However, companies, established or emerging, have come up with multi-level solutions using artificial intelligence (AI) and automated identifiers to provide security to data centers globally, thereby taking care of unpredictable natural calamities and new types of logical security threat. Presently, North America leads the global data security market, followed by APAC.

Global data center security market and have been continually involved in developing innovative solutions, strategies, and expanding their research and development competences to ensure solidity and safety to data centers Furthermore, the players are partnering with each other over their key strategies, in order to sustain and fight with anti-security agents.

Reason to Buy:

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Data Center Security Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Data Center Security Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

