Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market 2019 Receives Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands: x% CAGR Through 2023

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis- Global Forecast till 2023

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Substrate (Vinyl, Nonwoven, Paper, and others), Printing Technology (Inkjet and Electrography), End-user (Residential construction, Non-residential construction, and Automotive) and Region — Global Forecast till 2023



Key players include A.S. Création Tapeten (Germany), Flavor Paper (US), 4walls (US), Muraspec Decorative Solutions (UK), Rasch GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Hollywood Monster (UK), Graham & Brown (UK), MX Display (UK), The Printed Wallpaper Company (UK), and Great Wall Custom Coverings (US). The global digitally printed wallpaper market is highly competitive with many players, across the globe. The players adopted various strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. Some of the key strategies adopted by the players include new product developments in terms of advanced material, mergers, and acquisitions, along with strategic partnerships, and collaborations.

Market Synopsis: Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market

Digitally printed wallpaper market is driven by several factors such as increasing focus on better aesthetics, growing trends of interior designing, and the advancement in the material. With the growth in the construction sector and rapid urbanization, new residential building and remodeling/renovation projects has been witnessed. This unprecedented growth has led to the increased demand for better aesthetics, especially in the residential construction. Furthermore, the global health and environmental issues have led to the technological advancement in the material side, which have been instrumental in generating demand for eco-friendly wallpapers. With such development of advanced materials along with increased focus on aesthetics and durability, the digitally printed wallpaper market is anticipated to gain momentum in the coming years.

The global digitally printed wallpaper market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 23.51%, to reach at USD 7.12 billion over the forecast period 2018-2023.

Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market: Regional Analysis

The global digitally printed wallpaper market has been segmented into regions of North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and Rest of the world (RoW). Asia-Pacific has witnessed maximum growth in the digitally printed wallpaper market. The region is marked with increasing number of construction projects backed by robust investments in the residential construction in the countries such as China and India. China held the largest market size in Asia-pacific region due to the unparallel growth of the construction industry. North America and Europe holds a sizeable share in the market after Asia-Pacific in 2017, and similar trend would be seen during the forecast period. The reason is attributed to the increasing investments in R&D for advanced materials in these countries.

Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market: Segmentation

The global digitally printed wallpaper market has been segmented on the basis of substrate, printing technology, and end-user. On the basis of substrate, the market has been classified into nonwoven, vinyl, paper, and others. Printing technology segment is further sub-segmented into inkjet, and electrophotography. End-user segment is classified into residential construction, commercial construction, and automotive.

Based on substrate, the market has been bifurcated into nonwoven, vinyl, paper, and others. Vinyl segment held larger market share owing to the increasing popularity of vinyl wallpapers among the consumers in both commercial and private construction. Vinyl as a material is preferred over others by the construction developers and interior designers due to its associated low costs, durability, and easy maintenance.

Based on printing technology, the segment is further classified into inkjet, and electrophotography. The inkjet market is expected to witness a high growth rate over the forecast period. Here very small drops of ink is fired onto the paper to create an image. The segment exhibits various benefits in terms of ability to produce good quality prints, and ease of usage. In addition to this, these also offer properties such as soundproofing, and reduced air-conditioning and heating cost.

Based on end-user, the segment is classified into residential construction, commercial construction, and automotive. The residential segment was the fastest growing segment in 2017. Rapid urbanization in the Asia Pacific region has led to the increased investment by local as well foreign players in the construction industry, especially in residential projects. Furthermore, the increasing renovation and remodeling projects have further widened the scope for digitally printed wallpapers by the developers and interior designers both.

