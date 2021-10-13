Diverticular Disease Therapeutics Market Analysis By Key Players, Development Trend, and Forecast To 2023

12 June 2019 – Diverticular Disease is a digestive disorder that leads to the formation of sacs or small bulges in the wall of the large intestine. These sacs can be formed anywhere in the colon, but it is majorly found in the sigmoid colon. Diverticular Disease can be caused by many factors such as low fiber diet, lack of physical exercise, and certain medications like anti-inflammatory drugs, lack of vitamin D, obesity, and smoking. The global Diverticular disease market is expected to grow a healthy growth at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominate the global Diverticular Disease Market owing to the rising aging population and increasing rate in cigarette smokers. Additionally, rising obesity rates along with increasing healthcare expenditure are likely to enhance the growth of Diverticular disease in the North American region. According to the United States Census Bureau, around 49.2 million adults aged 65 and above were present in the U.S. as of 2016.Similarly, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015, around USD 3.2 trillion was spent on healthcare expenditure in the U.S.

Europe accounts for the second largest market due to increasing aging mass and increasing obesity rates. Additionally, improving government support and increasing healthcare infrastructure along with rising demand for technologically advanced treatment is driving the growth of Diverticular disease market in Europe. For instance, Eurostat estimated that over 19.2% of the population in Europe were aged 65 and above. This rising older population is likely to drive the growth of the Diverticular disease market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for the Diverticular disease whose growth is attributed to rising population which in turn increases the overall patient population, rising population indulging in smoking and low fiber diet. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure and demand for new treatment options along with the rise in the standard of living are likely to drive the growth of the market. India and China are the major contributors to the market growth due to the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in these regions and increasing demand for diagnostic services.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness limited growth due to limited access to the healthcare and lack of awareness among individuals. In the Middle East, the growth of the market is driven by increasing availability of new and advanced diagnostic and treatment methods for various chronic diseases.

Segmentation

The global Diverticular disease market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, diagnosis and end users. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into diverticulosis, diverticulitis and diverticular bleeding. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into medications, supportive care, and surgery. Medications segment is further sub-segmented into antibiotics, penicillin antibiotic, and dietary supplements. Supportive Care segment is further sub-segmented into IV fluids.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into barium X-ray, CT scan, liver function test, stool test, blood test, ultrasound, urine test, and others. On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into specialty centers, hospitals, and research centers.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Diverticular disease market are Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Ardelyx, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., and Novartis AG.

