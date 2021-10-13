Edge analytics Market Projected to Register 29.2% CAGR to 2022 | Cisco Systems, Dell, Equinix, Greenwave Systems, HP, IBM, Intel Corporation, Microsoft

Growth in number of connected devices in IoT, surge in demand for advanced and real-time analytics, and increase in need for prescriptive analytical models drive the edge analytics market. However, no common platform for standardized software deployment and slow ICT spending in under developed nations are expected to hinder the edge analytics market growth. The global edge analytics market was valued at $1,726 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $10,025 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 29.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Leading players of Edge analytics Market:

Cisco Systems, Dell, Equinix, Greenwave Systems, HP, IBM Corporation, iguazio, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

Edge analytics is the extended version of analytical solution that helps reduce data traffic in the network and enhances analytics solutions such as historical, predictive, and prescriptive analytics. Through optimized data filtration from the connected devices, edge analytics first analyses data collected from the devices and forwards relevant data to the storage for further analysis on the collected data. Several industries such as public sector, manufacturing, retail, and others have adopted edge analytics solution to optimize their business operations through cost effective and real-time analytics.

The global Edge analytics Market is segmented on the basis of solution, type, deployment model, industry vertical, and geography.

– On the basis of solution, it is bifurcated into software and service.

– On the basis of type, it is classified into historical analysis, predictive analytics, and – prescriptive analytics.

– By deployment model, it is categorized into cloud and on-premise.

– On the basis of industry vertical, it is divided into public sector, retail, healthcare, it & telecom, manufacturing, energy & utility, transportation, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Edge analytics market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Edge analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

