Emission Control Technology Market Technological Innovation, Application and Forecast to 2025 | BASF, Clean Diesel Technologies, Clariant, Cormetech, Corning Incorporated, DCL International

In recent days government are setting stringent rules to control the emission of harmful gases from engines and meet the emission standards. End-users such as automotive, marine, off-highway, rolling stock, and industrial equipment are responsible for release of greenhouse gases such as nitrogen oxides, unburned hydrocarbons, and others into ecosystem. Technology such as diesel particulate filters (DPF), gasoline particulate filter (GPF), diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), selective catalytic reduction (SCR), exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), and others are used to control the harmful emission and meet the emission standards

Key Players of Emission Control Technology Market:

BASF, Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc., Clariant, Cormetech, Corning Incorporated, DCL International Inc., Johnson Matthey, Tenneco Inc., Umicore, Walker Exhaust Systems

The Emission Control Technology Market report is segmented based on technology, fuel type, end-user vertical, and region. Technology is categorized as diesel particulate filter (DPF), gasoline particulate filter (GPF), diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), selective catalytic reduction (SCR), exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), and others. Fuel type is divided into diesel and gasoline. End-user vertical is classified as automotive, marine, off-highway, rolling stock, and industrial. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits:

This study comprises the analytical depiction of the global Emission Control Technology (market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis. The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Emission Control Technology Market, By Type

Chapter 5 Emission Control Technology Market, By Application

Chapter 6 Emission Control Technology Market, By End User

Chapter 7 Emission Control Technology Market, By Geography

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1. AeriNox

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. BASF SE

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

