Epigenetics Market 2018 Analysis by By Technology (Histone Modification, DNA Methylation, and Other Technologies) to 2025

Epigenetics is the study of genetic changes in gene without the involvement of changes to the underlying DNA sequence. Epigenetic change is a regular and natural occurrence but can also be influenced by several factors including age, the environment/lifestyle, and disease state.

Deteriorating sequencing costs & time, growing research activities, availability of government funding, and increasing cancer prevalence are the major drivers which are likely to anticipate the growth of epigenetics market. Increasing applications of epigenetics in personalized medicine & targeted therapy and use of epigenetics in non-oncology applications is likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The “Global Epigenetics Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the epigenetics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global epigenetics market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, application, end user and geography. The global epigenetics market is expected to eyewitness growth in the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the important market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The epigenetics market is segmented based on product as reagents, kits, enzymes, instruments & consumables, and bioinformatics tools. The market by technology is categorized into histone modification, DNA methylation, and other technologies. Based on the application, the market can be segmented as metabolic diseases, oncology, cardiovascular diseases, developmental biology, and other applications. The epigenetics market based on the end-user is segmented as, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global epigenetics market based on product, technology, application, and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall in epigenetics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to dominate the epigenetics market followed by Europe. Factors such as, upsurge in epigenetics research activities, favorable government funding initiatives, great R&D expenditure, increasing occurrence of various diseases, and the presence of key players in the region can be the key factors which are likely to boost the epigenetics market in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to possess high market potential for the growth of epigenetics market during the forecast period, owing to growing incidence of cancer and rise in healthcare expenditure. The region also expected to experience rapid market growth due to economic development.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key epigenetics manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies, Active Motif, Qiagen, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., New England Biolabs (NEB), and Illumina, Inc. among others.

