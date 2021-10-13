Expecting Massive Growth in Lubricants Market – Business Opportunity and Application Analysis

“Global Lubricants Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of lubricants market with detailed market segmentation by group, base-stock, product type, end user industry and geography. The global Lubricants market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Lubricants market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Lubricants are used to control or reduce friction between two bodies in relative motion to prevent heat generation and wear of surfaces in contact. In industries, lubricants improve the efficiency of machine by eliminating any residues collected on mechanical parts and by increasing their shelf-life of the mechanical parts. Lubricants possess thermal stability, high viscosity index, low freezing point and corrosion-prevention properties.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The lubricants market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing automotive industry and massive industrial growth in Asia-Pacific. Lubricating oils are being increasingly used across several industrial applications as well in areas such as air compressors, auxiliary equipment, bearings, food machinery, gas engines, hydraulics, heat transfer systems, paper machines, turbines, metalworking, and natural gas compressors which further propel the growth of the lubricants market. The industrial growth in the Middle East & Africa is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets. However, the high price of synthetic and bio-based lubricants may restrict the growth of the market over the projected period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global lubricants market is segmented on the basis of group, base-stock, product type, and end user industry. Based group, the market is segmented as Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV, and Group V. On the basis of base-stock, the market is segmented as bio-based lubricants, mineral oil lubricants, synthetic lubricants, and semi-synthetic lubricants. By product type, the market is segmented as engine oil, transmission and hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids, general industrial oils, gear oil, greases, process oils, and others. The market on the basis of the end user industry is classified into power generation, automotive and other transportation, heavy equipment, food and beverage, metallurgy and metal working, chemical manufacturing, and others.