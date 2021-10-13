FinTech Investment Market 2018: Global Analysis By Key Players – ZhongAn, Wealthfront, Kreditech, Avant, Atom Bank
This report studies the global FinTech Investment market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global FinTech Investment market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
ZhongAn (China)
Oscar (USA)
Wealthfront (USA)
Qufenqi (China)
Funding Circle (UK)
Kreditech (Germany)
Avant (USA)
Atom Bank (UK)
Klarna (Sweden)
OurCrowd (Israel)
WeCash
H2 Ventures
KPMG
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
P2P lending
Online acquiring and mobile wallets
Personal finance management or private financial planning
MSME services
MPOS
MobileFirst banking
Bitcoin
Crowdfunding
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global FinTech Investment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of FinTech Investment
1.1 FinTech Investment Market Overview
1.1.1 FinTech Investment Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global FinTech Investment Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 FinTech Investment Market by Type
1.3.1 Type I
1.3.2 Type II
1.4 FinTech Investment Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 P2P lending
1.4.2 Online acquiring and mobile wallets
1.4.3 Personal finance management or private financial planning
1.4.4 MSME services
1.4.5 MPOS
1.4.6 MobileFirst banking
1.4.7 Bitcoin
1.4.8 Crowdfunding
1.4.9 Others
2 Global FinTech Investment Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 FinTech Investment Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 ZhongAn (China)
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 FinTech Investment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Oscar (USA)
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 FinTech Investment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Wealthfront (USA)
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 FinTech Investment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Qufenqi (China)
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 FinTech Investment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Funding Circle (UK)
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 FinTech Investment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Kreditech (Germany)
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 FinTech Investment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Avant (USA)
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 FinTech Investment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Atom Bank (UK)
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 FinTech Investment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 Klarna (Sweden)
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 FinTech Investment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 OurCrowd (Israel)
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 FinTech Investment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 WeCash
3.12 H2 Ventures
3.13 KPMG
4 Global FinTech Investment Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global FinTech Investment Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global FinTech Investment Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of FinTech Investment in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of FinTech Investment
5 United States FinTech Investment Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe FinTech Investment Development Status and Outlook
7 China FinTech Investment Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan FinTech Investment Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia FinTech Investment Development Status and Outlook
10 India FinTech Investment Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global FinTech Investment Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global FinTech Investment Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global FinTech Investment Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 FinTech Investment Market Dynamics
12.1 FinTech Investment Market Opportunities
12.2 FinTech Investment Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 FinTech Investment Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 FinTech Investment Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
