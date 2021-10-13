Food Extrusion Market by Industry 2019 and Forecast to 2027 Detailed in New Research – Akron Tool & Die Co., Inc., Amandus Kahl GmbH & Co. KG, American Extrusion International, Baker Perkins Limited, Coperion GmbH, Flexicon Corporation, Groupe Legris Industries

The food extrusion is a modern food processing technology which involves heat transfer, mass transfer, shear, and pressure changes for cooking, puffing, mixing, kneading, texturizing, and conveying. It is used in the modern food industry to make pasta, snacks, pet foods, and ready-to-eat cereals. Food extrusion at high temperature reduces microbial contamination and inactivates enzymes. Also, multiple shapes, textures, and colors can be imparted to food products with extrusion which is otherwise not easily attainable using other production methods. Food extrusion enables accommodation of new consumer snacks and food products.

The “Global Food Extrusion Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of food extrusion market with detailed market segmentation by extruder type, process, food product, and geography. The global food extrusion market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading food extrusion market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global food extrusion market is segmented on the basis of extruder type, process, and food product. Based on extruder type, the market is segmented as single screw extruders, twin screw extruders, and contra twin screw extruders. On the basis of the process, the market is segmented as cold extrusion and hot extrusion. The market on the basis of the food product, is classified as savory snacks, breakfast cereals, bread, flours & starches, textured protein, functional ingredients, and others.

Market Players

Akron Tool & Die Co., Inc.

Amandus Kahl GmbH & Co. KG

American Extrusion International

Baker Perkins Limited

Coperion GmbH

Flexicon Corporation

Groupe Legris Industries

Lindquist Machine Corporation

Pavan SpA

The Bonnot Company

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global food extrusion market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The food extrusion market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting food extrusion market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the food extrusion market in these regions.

