Gene Therapy Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2023

The global gene therapy market was valued at $584 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $4,402 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 33.3% from 2017 to 2023. Gene therapy is a technique that involves the delivery of nucleic acid polymers into a patients cells as a drug to treat diseases. It fixes a genetic problem at its source. The process involves modifying the protein either to change the genetic expression or to correct a mutation. The emergence of this technology meets the rise in needs for better diagnostics and targeted therapy tools.

Gene Therapy Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Novartis, Kite Pharma, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Spark Therapeutics Inc., Bluebird bio Inc., Genethon, Transgene SA, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, Oxford BioMedica, NewLink Genetics Corp.

The gene therapy market is a widely expanding field in the pharmaceutical industry with new opportunities. This has piqued the interests of venture capitalists to explore this market and its commercial potential. Major factors that drive the growth of this market include high demands for DNA vaccines to treat genetic diseases, targeted drug delivery, and high incidence of genetic disorders. However, the stringent regulatory approval process for gene therapy and the high costs of gene therapy drugs are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

This report studies Gene Therapy in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Gene Therapy Market Segment by Vector Type: Viral vector, Retroviruses, Lentiviruses, Adenoviruses, Adeno Associated Virus, Herpes Simplex Virus, Poxvirus, Vaccinia Virus, Others, Non-viral vector, Naked/Plasmid Vectors, Gene Gun, Electroporation, Lipofection, Others.

Gene Therapy Market Segment by Applications: Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Infectious disease, Other Diseases.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Gene Type: Antigen, Cytokine, Tumor Suppressor, Suicide, Deficiency, Growth factors, Receptors, Others.

