Genome Editing Market 2018 by Technology (TALENS, CRISPR, Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFNs), and other)

Genome Editing is a type of genetic engineering for making some definite changes in the DNA of an organism or cell. Through genome editing DNA is either inserted, deleted, or modified in a living organism genome. The several technologies used for genome editing are TALENS, CRISPR, Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFNs), and other.

Government initiatives, funding, increase in the number cancer and infectious disease patients are the major drivers which are likely to propel the growth of genome editing market. Growing pharmaceutical industries across the globe, technological advancements, and rising production of genetically altered crops are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The “Global Genome Editing Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the genome editing industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global genome editing market with detailed market segmentation by technology, end users, application, and geography. The global genome editing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global genome editing market based on products, technology, application, and end users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall genome editing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key genome editing manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GenScript, Lonza, Horizon Discovery Group PLC, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., New England Biolabs, Editas Medicine, and Merck KGaA, Inc. among others.

