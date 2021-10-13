Genomics Market 2025 by Top Players – Agilent Technologies, General Electric Company, BGI, Qiagen, Genomatix AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Genomics refers to the study of structure and function of complete genome of a living organism. Genome is the set of chromosomes. Genomics is used to test and analyze the genomes. It helped the researchers in decreasing the gap between disease and its prescribed medication with the adequate funding made by government which is a major driver for this market.

Retraining factor for this market can be lack of awareness which also cause intervals in approvals for testing and analyzing plus DNA sequencing is a costly technology for testing. Nevertheless, research on plants will serve more growth opportunities by doing investments, research & development, consideration of important traits, selection of variant species, etc., will give more growth opportunities to the market.

The “Global Genomics Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Genomics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Genomics market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, end user and geography. The global Genomics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Genomics market based on technology, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Genomics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. Also, key Genomics market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, General Electric Company, BGI, Qiagen, Genomatix AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and PerkinElmer Inc. among others.

