Global 3D Printed Drugs Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” 3D Printed Drugs Market – By Application (Neurology, Orthopedic, Hearing & Audibility Aid, Dental, Medical Implants, Others) and Global Region Market Size, Share, Opportunity & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The 3D Printed Drugs Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The 3D printed drugs market accounted for USD XX.X Million in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Million by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023.

Increasing demand for rapid soluble drugs owing to the rise in rate of geriatric population is anticipated to positively impact the growth of global 3D printed drugs market over the forecast period. Rising advancements in 3D printing technology and an increase in awareness about the 3D printed drugs is expected to propel the demand for the global 3D printed drugs market over the upcoming years. The 3D printed drugs market is thriving on the back of increasing prevalence of dysphagia. Apart from this, the rising spending on R&D activities is one of the major factors which is envisioned to drive the growth of the 3D printed drugs market. Moreover, the adoption of advanced healthcare techniques by consumers is increasing day-by-day, which is projected to intensify the growth of the 3D printed drugs market over the forecasted period. 3D printing drugs may hold enormous potential to be used in the healthcare sector even in several countries like the U.S., Brazil, and other countries are approving 3D printed drugs to cure various medical conditions. For instance, In August 2015, Aprecia Pharmaceuticals LLC received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its 3D printing medicine i.e. Spritam for Epilepsy (Seizure Disorders).

However, factors such as usage of 3D printing to manufacture illegal drugs and stringent government regulations regarding 3D printed products are likely to hamper the growth of the global 3D printed drugs market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of 3D printed drugs market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Application

– Neurology

– Orthopedic

– Hearing & Audibility Aid

– Dental

– Medical Implants

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Aprecia Pharmaceuticals LLC

– FabRx Ltd.

Major companies that may enter into the 3D printed drugs market are as follows:

– GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

– Extend Biosciences

– Acrux

– BioDuro, LLC

– Thiomatrix

– Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

– Formac Pharmaceuticals N.V.

– BioPharmX

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

