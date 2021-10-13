Global Apheresis Equipment Market – Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2026

The Global Apheresis Equipment Market is anticipated to reach over USD 5,351.17 Million by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research An apheresis apparatus is a device which collects blood that is detached from a donor’s or patient’s body and splits up it into its several constituents such as red blood cells, platelets, plasma, and white blood cells. Depending on the purpose for apheresis, one of these constituents is collected and isolated by the equipment, while the others components are reverted to the body.

Polaris Market Research's report on Apheresis Equipment Market spans more than 90 pages and includes more than 70 tables and figures.

Rising occurrence of blood-related ailments leading to the increase in demand for plasma and platelets is expected to serve the market as a high influence rendering driver. Moreover, the apheresis equipment market is driven by advancement in technology intended at delivering comparatively more rapid and effective results. Healthcare experts and researchers are now in the need for instruments that require minimum human involvement and institution of fully automatic apheresis equipment with improved displays is anticipated to augment the usage rates further bolstering the market growth.

The global Apheresis Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of procedure type, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of procedure type, the global Apheresis Equipment Market is segmented into Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis, Lymphopheresis, and Erythrocytapheresis. In 2017, the Plasmapheresis is estimated to dominate the market growth. Increasing occurrence of blood-related diseases and rising demand for plasma-derived drugs are anticipated to serve as a primary growth driver of this segment. On the basis of application, the global apheresis equipment market is segmented into Blood Donation and Therapeutic Purpose. The therapeutic purpose is further categorized into Renal, Hematology, and Other Rare Diseases. On the basis of the end user, the global apheresis equipment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and blood donation centers. On the basis of end users, the hospital segment is anticipated to dominate the market growth in 2017.

On the basis of region, the global apheresis equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was projected to dominate the global apheresis equipment market. The domination is majorly owing to growing healthcare spending, the existence of a high number of market players, high donor awareness levels, and relatively higher number of Research & Development movements concerning to product manufacturing and marketing accomplishments in this region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global apheresis equipment market. Growing amount of diverse types hematological ailments in this region is the major factor boosting the growth of apheresis equipment market during the forecast period.Some major key players in global Apheresis Equipment Market include Apheresis Equipment Market includes Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Kabi (Fenwal), Asahi Kasei Kuraray Medical Co. Ltd., Terumo BCT, Inc., HemaCare Corporation, Therakos, Inc. and B. Braun Melsungen AG among others.

