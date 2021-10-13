Global Automotive 3D printing Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Automotive 3D printing Market by Component (Technology, Material, and Services) and Application (Prototyping & Tooling, R&D and Innovation, and Manufacturing Complex Products) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Automotive 3D printing Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Additive manufacturing or 3D printing allows manufacturers to produce objects using a digital file and wide array of printing materials. Automotive sector, besides aerospace & defense, healthcare, and manufacturing industries, exhibits growth in adoption of the technology. The technology is useful for applications ranging from printing car parts and accessories to manufacturing complex parts in less time as compared to traditional printers. The automotive companies adopt this technology at a remarkable rate in an effort to reduce the manufacturing costs, increase production rate, and lower the material wastage. The 3D printing technology has redefined the process of designing, developing, and manufacturing products in the automotive industry. The technology is being used for producing lighter and complex parts & accessories at reduced costs. Automotive part manufacturers are using 3D printers for effective usage of materials, reducing the lead time, and efficient logistics management. However, lack of skilled labors and high cost of 3D printers restrict the demand for 3D printers to some extent.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/5115

The automotive 3D printing market is segmented based on components, applications, and region. The components segment is further classified into technology, materials, and services. Based on technology, the automotive 3D printing market is divided into stereolithography, selective laser sintering, electron beam melting, fused deposition modeling, laminated object manufacturing, and others. These technologies follow additive manufacturing process in which a model is built by adding successive layers of material. Among these technologies, stereolithography is expected to play the most prominent role since it has revolutionized the speed and techniques of designing and manufacturing objects, thereby benefiting various industries significantly. Based on input materials, the 3D printing material market is segmented into polymers, metals and alloys, ceramic, and others. Polymers are most extensively used 3D printing materials in the current scenario. Based on applications, the automotive 3D printing market is segmented into prototyping and tooling, R&D, and innovation and manufacturing of complex parts. Based on geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). Currently, North America is leading the global market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Key players profiled in the report include 3D Systems, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., Arcam AB, The ExOne Company, Hoganas AB, Optomec, Inc., Voxeljet AG, Ponoko Limited, and Envisiontec, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the global automotive 3D printing market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2016 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the automotive 3D printing industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Technology

– – Stereolithography

– – SLS

– – EBM

– – FDM

– – LOM

– – Others

– Material

– – Polymers

– – Metals & Alloys

– – Others

– Services

BY APPLICATION

– Prototyping & tooling

– R&D and innovation

– Manufacturing complex products

BY REGION

– North America

– Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/automotive-3d-printing-market

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Primary research

1.3.2. Secondary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models

1.3.4. Market segmentation

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top impacting factors

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Reduction of wastage

3.5.1.2. Efficient logistic management

3.5.1.3. Requirement of cost and time efficiency

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Software required for 3D printing are expensive

3.5.2.2. Lack of channel partner assistance

3.5.2.3. Lack of skilled labor

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Technological advancements

3.5.3.2. More competitive advantage

CHAPTER 4 AUTOMOTIVE 3D PRINTING MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. TECHNOLOGY

4.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2. Stereolithography

4.2.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Selective laser sintering

4.2.3.1. Key market trends

4.2.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.2.4. Electron beam melting

4.2.4.1. Key market trends

4.2.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.4.3. Market size and forecast

4.2.5. Fused deposition modeling

4.2.5.1. Key market trends

4.2.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.5.3. Market size and forecast

4.2.6. Laminated object manufacturing

4.2.6.1. Key market trends

4.2.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.6.3. Market size and forecast

4.2.7. Others

4.2.7.1. Key market trends

4.2.7.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.7.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. MATERIAL

4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by subtype

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by geography

4.3.3. Polymers

4.3.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.3.4. Metals & alloys

4.3.4.1. Key market trends

4.3.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.4.3. Market size and forecast

4.3.5. Others

4.3.5.1. Key market trends

4.3.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.5.3. Market size and forecast

4.4. SERVICES

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 AUTOMOTIVE 3D PRINTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. PROTOTYPING & TOOLING

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast

5.3. R&D AND INNOVATION

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast

5.4. MANUFACTURING COMPLEX PRODUCTS

5.4.1. Key market trends

5.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 AUTOMOTIVE 3D PRINTING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by component

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by component

6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by component

6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends

6.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by component

6.5.4. Market size and forecast, by application

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Operating business segments

7.1.4. Product portfolio

7.1.5. Business performance

7.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/5115

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com