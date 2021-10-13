Global Behavioral Biometrics Market Demand, Scope, Future Expectations, Market overview by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Body Control Modules (BCM) Market by Type (CAN Bus and LIN Bus), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), and Applications (Interior and Exterior): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Body Control Modules (BCM) Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The body control module (BCM) in automotive is a processor-based power distribution component that supervises and controls functions related to the car body such as interior lights, security, windows, door locks and access control, and others. The central BCM also operates as a gateway for bus and network interfaces to interact with remote electronic control units (ECU) for other systems. Moreover, controlling signal of various loads comes directly from remote ECU via CAN/LIN communication or directly from the central body module. The BCM does not control any engine-related functions.

The global BCM market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. The development of new and diversified technologies provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global BCM market.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global BCM market include increase in demand for advanced safety, comfort, and convenience features in vehicles; stringent regulations set by governments; and increase in demand of automotive. However, increasing complexity is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles and need for advanced driver assist features are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global BCM market in the near future.

The key players of global BCM market include Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), HELLA, Texas Instruments Inc., Mouser Electronics, Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Renesas Electronics Corporation.

Key Benefits for Body Control Modules (BCM) Market:

This study presents an analytical depiction of the global body control modules market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Body Control Modules (BCM) Key Market Segments:

By Type

CAN Bus

LIN Bus

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Hatchback

Sedan

Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV)

Commercial Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Application

Interior

Power Windows

Adaptive Cruise Control

Active Steering

Anti-Lock Braking System

GPS Navigation Technology

Exterior

Sunroof Control Units

Fog Lamp Control

Tailgate Open Control

Central Locking System

Wiper Control

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



