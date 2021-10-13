Global Bio-Based Polymer Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Bio-Based Polymer Market by Type (Polyethylene, Polyamide, Polylactic Acid, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), and Others) and Application (Textile, Automotive, Industrial, Agriculture, Packaging, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Bio-Based Polymer Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Bio-based polymers are defined as polymers made from biological sources. Some of these polymers are formed directly in the polymeric form in the organisms (e.g., microorganisms, algae, or plants) that produce them, while others are manufactured from bio-based monomers. These polymers are available in many grades with several different properties.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4315



The growth of the bio-based polymer market is driven by factors such as increase in consumer awareness about the environmental impact of petroleum-based polymers and rise in government regulations to reduce greenhouse gas (GNG) emissions. In addition, favorable government regulations and initiatives such as Lead Market Initiative (UK) and BioPreferred (U.S.) boost the use of bio-based products, which correspondingly increases the demand for bio-based polymer products during the projected period. However, high cost to end user and cheaper rates of petroleum feedstocks are expected to hamper the growth of the global market. Furthermore, increasing investment in R&D for product developments in niche applications is expected to offer a key opportunity for market growth.

The global bio-based polymer market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into polyethylene, polyamide, polylactic acid, polyethylene terephthalate and others (starch blends, polyhydroxyalkanoates, poly (butylene adipate-co-terephthalate), polybutylene succinate). Based on application, it is classified into textile, automotive, industrial, agriculture, packaging, and others (paper & paperboard, agriculture, and consumer goods). Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are BASF SE, DowDuPont, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Arkema Group, Corbion, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation. Teijin Limited, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Bio-On, Novamont SpA, and Finasucre SA.

Key Benefits for Bio-Based Polymer Market:

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global bio-based polymer market from 2018 to 2025 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume.

Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.

Bio-Based Polymer Key Market Segments:

By Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyamide (PA)

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others [Starch Blends, Polyhydroxyalkanoates, Poly (Butylene Adipate-co-Terephthalate), and Polybutylene Succinate]

By Application

Textile

Automotive

Industrial

Agriculture

Packaging

Others (Paper & Paperboard, Agriculture, and Consumer goods)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/bio-based-polymer-market-amrr

Table of Content



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.5. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Favorable government regulations and initiatives for use of bio based polymers

3.4.1.2. Alternative for Petroleum-based Polymers

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. High cost to end-user

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Decrease in Dependency on Petroleum Resource & Advancement in R&D

3.5. Top player positioning, 2017

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL BIO BASED POLYMER MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Polyethylene (PE)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.3. Polyamide (PA)

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.4. Polylactic acid (PLA)

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.5. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL BIO BASED POLYMER MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Textile

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.3. Automotive

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.4. Industrial

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.5. Agriculture

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.6. Packaging

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: BIO BASED POLYMER MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4. Market share analysis, by country

6.2.5. U.S.

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.6. Canada

6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.7. Mexico

6.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4. Market share analysis, by country

6.3.5. Germany

6.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.6. France

6.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.7. UK

6.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.8. Italy

6.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.9. Spain

6.3.9.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.9.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.10. Rest of Europe

6.3.10.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.10.2. Mark nd forecast, by application



Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4315

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com