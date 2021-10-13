Global Cable Glands Market is projected to reach $2,513 million by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Cable Glands Market by Type (Industrial, Hazardous (Increased Safety, Flameproof, EMC and Others)), by Cable Type (Armored, and Unarmored), by Material (Brass, Stainless Steel, Plastic/Nylon & Others), by End Users (Oil & Gas, Mining, Aerospace, Manufacturing & Processing, Chemical, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Cable Glands Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global cable glands market generated revenue of $1,667 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $2,513 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, i.e. from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the armored segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

A cable gland, also known as sealing glands or strain reliefs, allow the facilitation of barrier penetration while simultaneously offering sealing protection. They can be utilized with probes, wires, power, and signaling cables. Cable gland might be utilized on a wide range of electrical power, control, instrumentation, information, and broadcast communications links. Factors such as upgradation and renewal of existing networks, owing to government regulations, surge in the construction industry among developing countries, rise in energy demand levels globally coupled with the rise in population, and also a surge in real estates will help in the growth of the market in the near future.

The global cable glands market is segmented based on type into industrial & hazardous. The market is also divided by cable type into armored and unarmored. The market is further categorized by different material, which includes brass, nylon/plastic, stainless steel, and others; and by end user into oil & gas, mining, aerospace, manufacturing & processing, chemical, and others; and analyzed across four geographical regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the cable glands market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

– The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

– Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

– Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Industrial

– Hazardous

– – Increased Safety

– – Flameproof

– – EMC

– – Others

By Cable Type

– Armored

– Unarmored

By Material

– Brass

– Stainless steel

– Plastic/Nylon

– Others

By End User

– Oil & Gas

– Mining

– Aerospace

– Manufacturing & Processing

– Chemical

– Others

By Geography

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – Germany

– – France

– – Spain

– – Italy

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – Japan

– – India

– – Australia

– – Singapore

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

KEY PLAYERS:

– AMPHENOL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS GROUP

– BARTEC FEAM

– CMP PRODUCTS

– COPPER CROUSE-HINDS

– CORTEM GROUP

– ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC

– JACOB GMBH

– METAL CRAFT INDUSTRIES

– SEALCON LLC

– WAROM GROUP

– WISKA

– WEIDM-LLER INTERFACE GMBH & CO. KG

– AGRO AG

– HUMMEL AG.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. GLOBAL CABLE GLANDS MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES MODEL

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.5. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

3.5.1. Manufacturers

3.5.2. Retail

3.5.3. Online portals

3.5.4. End users

3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Government initiatives supporting regional connectivity

3.6.1.2. Growth in automation sector

3.6.2. Restraint

3.6.2.1. Volatile nature of raw material prices

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Investment in emerging markets

3.6.3.2. Increase in number of data centers

3.7. PRICING ANALYSIS, BY REGION

CHAPTER 4 CABLE GLANDS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. INTRODUCTION

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. INDUSTRIAL

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. HAZARDOUS

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.1. Increased safety

4.3.2.2. Flameproof

4.3.2.3. EMC cable glands

4.3.2.4. Others

CHAPTER 5 CABLE GLANDS MARKET, BY CABLE TYPE

5.1. INTRODUCTION

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. ARMORED

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. UNARMORED

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 CABLE GLANDS MARKET, BY MATERIAL

6.1. INTRODUCTION

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. BRASS

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.3. STAINLESS STEEL

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.4. PLASTIC/NYLON

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.5. OTHERS

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7 CABLE GLANDS MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. INTRODUCTION

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. OIL & GAS

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast

7.3. MINING

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast

7.4. AEROSPACE

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast

7.5. MANUFACTURING & PROCESSING

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast

7.6. CHEMICAL

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast

7.7. MARINE & OTHERS

7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.7.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 8 CABLE GLANDS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. INTRODUCTION

8.1.1. Market size and forecast

8.2. NORTH AMERICA

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

8.2.3. Market size and forecast, by cable type

8.2.4. Market size and forecast, by material

8.2.5. Market size and forecast, by end user

8.2.6. Market size and forecast, by country

8.2.7. U.S.

8.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

8.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by cable type

8.2.7.3. Market size and forecast, by material

8.2.7.4. Market size and forecast, by end user

8.2.8. Canada

8.2.8.1. Market size and forecast, by type

8.2.8.2. Market size and forecast, by cable type

8.2.8.3. Market size and forecast, by material

8.2.8.4. Market size and forecast, by end user

8.2.9. Mexico

8.2.9.1. Market size and forecast, by type

8.2.9.2. Market size and forecast, by cable type

8.2.9.3. Market size and forecast, by material

8.2.9.4. Market size and forecast, by end user

8.3. EUROPE

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

8.3.3. Market size and forecast, by cable type

8.3.4. Market size and forecast, by material

8.3.5. Market size and forecast, by end user

8.3.6. Market size and forecast, by country

8.3.7. UK

8.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

8.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by cable type

8.3.7.3. Market size and forecast, by material

8.3.7.4. Market size and forecast, by end user

8.3.8. Germany

8.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by type

8.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by cable type

8.3.8.3. Market size and forecast, by material

8.3.8.4. Market size and forecast, by end user

8.3.9. France

8.3.9.1. Market size and forecast, by type

8.3.9.2. Market size and forecast, by cable type

8.3.9.3. Market size and forecast, by material

8.3.9.4. Market size and forecast, by end user

8.3.10. Spain

8.3.10.1. Market size and forecast, by type

8.3.10.2. Market size and forecast, by cable type

8.3.10.3. Market size and forecast, by material

8.3.10.4. Market size and forecast, by end user

8.3.11. Italy

8.3.11.1. Market size and forecast, by type

8.3.11.2. Market size and forecast, by cable type

8.3.11.3. Market size and forecast, by material

8.3.11.4. Market size and forecast, by end user

8.3.12. Rest of Europe

8.3.12.1. Market size and forecast, by type

8.3.12.2. Market size and forecast, by cable type

8.3.12.3. Market size and forecast, by material

8.3.12.4. Market size and forecast, by end user

8.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by type

8.4.3. Market size and forecast, by cable type

8.4.4. Market size and forecast, by material

8.4.5. Market size and forecast, by end user

8.4.6. Market size and forecast, by country

8.4.7. China

8.4.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

8.4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by cable type

8.4.7.3. Market size and forecast, by material

8.4.7.4. Market size and forecast, by end user

Continue….

