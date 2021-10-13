Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market 2019 Volume, Value, Sales Price, Specification Forecast to 2027

theinsightpartners.com Adds Latest Report Titled On:- Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Vinyl Acetate-Modified Polyethylene (Low VA Density), Thermoplastic Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Medium VA Density), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Rubber (High VA Density)); Application (Film, Foam, Hot Melt Adhesives, Wires (and) Cables, Extrusion Coating, Solar Cell Encapsulation, Others); End User (Automotive, Packaging (and) Paper, Paints(and) Coatings (and) Adhesives, Electronics (and) Electrical, Pharmaceutical, Footwear, Photovoltaic Panels, Others) and Geography

Global “Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market” report (2019 – 2027) looking into the present-day industry tendency related to the demand, supply, and sales with respect to latest improvement. The analysis represents the comprehensive information about future prospects, industry policies and regulations implemented in each region. The global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market size is analyzed based on four segments – Leading Manufactures, end-users, product type and regions.

Competitive Analysis: The report includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Arkema Group

Braskem

Celanese Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hanwha Group

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

The Dow Chemical Company

Market is segmented as follows-

The global ethylene vinyl acetate market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as Vinyl Acetate-Modified Polyethylene (Low VA Density), Thermoplastic Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Medium VA Density) and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Rubber (High VA Density). On the basis of the application the market is segmented as Film, Foam, Hot Melt Adhesives, Wires & Cables, Extrusion Coating, Solar Cell Encapsulation and Others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as Automotive, Packaging & Paper, Paints, Coatings & Adhesives, Electronics & Electrical, Pharmaceutical, Footwear, Photovoltaic Panels and Others.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

