Global Inertial Systems Market (Energy Infrastructure) Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2018-2026

The Global Inertial Systems Market (Energy Infrastructure) was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn in 2022. This would show a growth at a CAGR of xx% during the above-mentioned period. Excessive demand in the space for heavy and farther exploration had led to the need for such a technology which also ensures automation at various levels.

This set of equipment includes Accelerometers, Inertial Measurement Units, Gyroscopes, Multi-axis sensors and navigation systems. The major applications include usage of Gyroscopes for wind turbine control and inertial systems for platform stabilization.

The usage of unmanned vehicles in the energy sector has further increased the demand for products that help facilitate them for better services and results.

Market Dynamics

Offshore exploration has led to the requirement of accurate and robust inertial system models to be used for platform stabilization, vessel equipment positioning, orientation and monitoring. The usage of drones for leakage detection and rig inspection has also increased over the years, taking over the exhaustive and mundane tasks and automating it across the channel. This has called for the greater demand for energy infrastructural designs and performance.

Market Segment

While all key heavy manufacturers are looking at the world over to introduce this technology into their systems, the US and the European markets are clearly ahead in terms of proper usage. The fastest growing market for inertial systems, however, is the Asia Pacific. The growth is largely due to the backing provided by countries such as India, China and Japan in this space.

Region/Geographical Analysis

North America and Europe rank high in terms of being the first movers into this space. Developing countries such as China and India are not too far behind in catching up.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this field are companies such as OxTS, Honeywell Inc, Tyndall, Denso Global, Sagem, Northrop Grumman, Bourbon and FMC Technologies.

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

