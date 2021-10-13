Global Optically Clear Adhesive Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Optically Clear Adhesive Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Polyvinyl Acetate, Polyurethane, Silicon, Epoxy, and Others) and Application (Mobile Phones, Tablets, Monitors, Television, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Optically Clear Adhesive Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Optically clear adhesive is a liquid-based bonding technology, which is used for display technology and touch panels to adhere display components.

They are specialized optically clear film adhesives, which offer superior adhesion to various types of transparent substrate. They are used to enhance contrast and brightness along with improved electrical and mechanical performance of displays. In addition, they increase the durability of advanced displays, due to their superior optical and mechanical properties. Thus, they find their application in consumer electronics, mobile phones, LCD screens, outdoor digital signage boards, and others. Other applications of these adhesives are categorized under display touch sensors to make electronics devices interactive.

The global optically clear adhesive market is witnessing significant growth, due to increase in adoption of consumer electronic devices across the globe. Moreover, rise in adoption of smartphones and LCD televisions is the major factor driving the growth of this market. In addition, consistent introduction of advanced products, including high-end smartphones, high-definition displays, and others in the market boost the demand for optically clear adhesives among consumers.

Technological advancements have led to the introduction of novel electronics products in the market, which in turn has fueled the demand for optically clear adhesives. Furthermore, rise in trend of digital signage for advertising is expected to contribute toward the growth of the overall market. However, availability of large of number adhesive products for each application segment restrains the market growth. On the contrary, consistent advancement in technology is anticipated to boost the introduction of highly advanced high-end display devices in the near future, which is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for market expansion. In addition, widening application scope of the optical adhesives is expected to provide potential market growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The global optically clear adhesive market is segmented based on resin type, application, and region. Depending on resin type, the market is fragmented into acrylic, polyvinyl acetate, polyurethane, silicon, epoxy, and others. By application, it is classified into mobile phones, tablets, monitors, television, automotive, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major key players operating in the global optically clear adhesive market include The key players analyzed and profiled in this report are Henkel AG & Company, The 3M Company, Tesa SE, Dow Corning, Nitto Denko Corporation, Lintec Corporation, Saint-Gobain SA, Dymax Corporation, Hitachi Chemical, and Delo Industrial Adhesives LLC.

Key Benefits for Optically Clear Adhesive Market

Porters five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

This report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the optically clear adhesives market from 2018 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the global/regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

The profiles of the key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Optically Clear Adhesive Key Market Segments:

By Type

Acrylic

Polyvinyl Acetate

Polyurethane

Silicon

Epoxy

Others

By Application

Mobile Phones

Tablets

Monitors

Television

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.2.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET INTRODUCTION

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitutes

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in requirement in the consumer electronics industry

3.4.1.2. Growth in adoption of optical adhesives in automated displays

3.4.1.3. Increase in use of digital outdoor signage

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Availability of large number of adhesives for each application segment

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Introduction of optical covalent bonding technology

CHAPTER 4: OPTICALLY CLEAR ADHESIVE MARKET, BY RESIN TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Acrylic

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Polyvinyl acetate

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Polyurethane

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Silicone

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Epoxy

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL OPTICALLY CLEAR ADHESIVE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast by region

5.2. Mobile Phones

5.2.1. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Tablets

5.3.1. Market size and forecast by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Monitors

5.4.1. Market size and forecast by region

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Televisions

5.5.1. Market size and forecast by region

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Outdoor Signage

5.6.1. Market size and forecast by region

5.6.2. Market analysis, by country

5.7. Automotive

5.7.1. Market size and forecast by region

5.7.2. Market analysis, by country

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Market size and forecast by region

5.8.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: OPTICALLY CLEAR ADHESIVE MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast by region

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.5. U.S.

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.6. Canada

6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.7. Mexico

6.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application



Continue….

