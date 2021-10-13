Global Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells Market – Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2016-2022

Description

Phosphoric acid fuel cellscontain an anode and a cathode which is made of a finely spread platinum substance. They are quite resilient to carbon monoxidepoisoning but have a tendency to have lower efficiency in producing electricity. Though these cells function at a moderately high degree oftemperatures of around 180C, the overall efficiency can be above 80% if this process heat is bound for cogeneration.

These cells are a significantempowering technology for the energy portfolio of the world. They have the capacity to revolutionise the way nations create an authority for their countries, offering more-efficient, cleaner alternatives to the burning of gasoline and other fossil fuels.

The Global Phosphoric Acid Fuel CellsMarket was found to value at USD XX.XX million in 2016 and it is estimated that it’ll reach USD XX million by 2022, at a CAGR of XX%% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064626



Market Dynamics

The analysis of the market shows that the major drivers of the growth in the market are expected to be:

Increase in application of the cells in hybrid electric vehicle / electrical vehicle /plug-in hybrid vehicle

There is a need to reduce the reliance on diesel, oil, and other non-conventional energy sources

Rise in usage of fuel cells in industrial activities

But the slowdown in the economic conditions in the Euro-zone has disturbed the adoption of the fuel cells to a substantial extent.

Segmentation

The market is segmented based on Application, Types, and Region.Based on application, the market segmentation can be done as follows:

Portable

Stationary

Transport

Phosphoric Acid Fuel CellsMarket, by type, is segmented into,

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC)

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC)

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells

Others (Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC), Alkaline Fuel Cells (AFC), Direct Carbon Fuel Cells)

The market can also be segmented based on Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Geographic Analysis

North America observedconsiderable growth and was able to achieve for most of the global market share in 2017. It is expected that the trend will continue within the forecast period due to the government regulations that encourages the adoption of fuel cells. In US, the federal government offers funding for a range of fuel cells.

It is expected that the European marketwill witness steady growth because of increase in demand for clean energy and big investments associated to hydrogen infrastructure development, majorly in U.KandGermany. Additionally, the penetration in the electric cars market by the major manufacturersis probable to further drive the demand for fuel cells in Europe.

Latin America market is predicted to observe moderate growth. The major consumer of fuel cells is Brazil, the reason for which is the large automotive industry. Furthermore, the rise in the level of population along with the tourism events are likely to intensify the demand for clean energy.

APAC region is probably going to be the fastest growing segment within the forecast period. Population explosion and Growing urbanization especially in China and India are likely to enhance the demand for construction activitiesand energy generationin the region. The growing investment in clean energy research & development in the emerging economies and demand for hybrid vehicles to regulate the high levels of pollution is expected to further increase the demand for fuel cells.

The Middle East and Africa region have observed moderate growth against the other regions. The key markets in the region are UAE and South Africa. These markets have targeted fuel cells as the solution for the anticipated energy shortfall. Globalization and the heavy invasion of emigrants in the Middle East, especially in countries such as UAE, Qatar, and Oman have augmented the demand for infrastructural development. Such developments are likely to propel the demand for clean energy, hence aiding the growth of the fuel cells market within the forecast period.

Key Players

The Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cellsmarket is vastly fragmented and competitive due to the presence of well-spread international and small & medium-sized players in this market. The market rivalry is expected to build up with the increase in technological innovations, product extensions, and increase in the mergers and acquisitions.

The key players in the market are:

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Plug Power Inc.,

Proton Power Systems PLC,

ITM Power Plc

AFC Energy Plc

Fuel Cell Energy Inc.

SFC Energy

United Technologies

Hydrogenics, and

Fuji Electric India Pvt Ltd.

The report contains comprehensive analysis on:

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells Market Segments

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells Market Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

Regional analysis for Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells Market includes

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064626

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage