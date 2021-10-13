Global Programmable Robots Market 2019 by Key Trends, Segmentation, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast 2023

Programmable Robots Market – Highlights

The global programmable robotsmarket is expected to generate a market value of USD 4 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of ~ 15. The global market for programmable robots is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of programmable robot market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Increasing adoption of programmable robots for educational purpose to enhance the learning and teaching process is fueling the growth of programmable robots market. Furthermore, availability of open source platform which offers customization features to program the robots and availability of robotic kits at low cost are driving the growth of programmable robot market. However, lack of awareness is restraining the market growth. Robotics has the potential to elevate efficiency, transform work practises, and enhances service offerings. Robots are influencing every industry vertical. But, building a robot is a tedious task which consumes a lot of time for drilling, soldering, programming and others. This tedious task of building robots is simplified with the use of programmable robot kit. The kit contains all the electronic and mechanical components to make functional robot capable of performing elementary movements. The languages used for programming are C/C++, Python, Java, C#/.NET and Matlab. Programmable robots are autonomous robots which can be controlled by using remote control or programmed with set of instructions. Programmable robots with AI capabilities do not require any external control to operate. It adapts to the environment, have thinking capabilities and perform tasks on its own.

Programmable Robots Market Key players

The prominent players in the market of programmable robots are The LEGO Group (Denmark), Sphero (US), Wowwee Group Ltd (Hong Kong), SuperDroid Robots Inc. (US), iRobot Corporation (US), Bossa Nova Robotics (US), RobotShop Inc. (Canada), fischertechnik GmbH (Germany), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan) and Evolution Robotics (US).

Other players include VEX Robotics (US), Yujin Robot Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Rouge Robotics (Canada), SoftBank Robotics (Japan), Robobuilder Co., Ltd. (South Korea), RobotShop, Inc. (Canada), and Ozobot & Evollve, Inc. (US) among others.

Programmable Robots Market Segmentation

The global programmable robots market is segmented on the basis of component and applications.

By component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware is further sub-segmented into sensors, actuators, power source, PC interface, programmable platforms, and others.

By application, the market is segmented into education and entertainment. Education is further sub-segmented into schools & universities and research institutes where as entertainment is further sub-segmented into media and gaming.

Programmable Robots Market – Industry News

May 2018, Misty Robotics, a spinoff of Sphero, a designer and developer of programmable robots, launched a new programmable robot named as Misty II. Misty II has been designed for developers, entrepreneurs, students, and other consumers who are looking up for an easily programmable robot. Misty II has the following capabilities: face recognition, creating 3D map of her surrounding, dynamic respond to the environment, vision, and others

September 2018, Sphero, a designer and developer of programmable robots launched an app enabled robotic ball named Sphero BOLT which is accompanied with a Sphero education app. The BOLT empowers users to study deep in the field of STEM learning. The app provides easy sharing capabilities of educational content and projects for teachers, students and kids.

Programmable Robots Market Regional analysis

The global programmable robots market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of the programmable robots market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the programmable robots market during the forecast period. The major factor influencing the growth of market in this region is well established economies such as the US, and Canada, are spending a large share on research and development of robotics technology. Also, increasing adoption of robotic kits in schools, universities, and research institutes for educational purpose is another reason driving the growth of programmable robot market. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to rising awareness of robotics in education to elevate the learning process and emerging economies such as China, Japan and South Korea who manufacture electronic components at economical rates.

